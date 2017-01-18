AMA, Teng begin D-League campaign

New year, new season, new contender?

AMA Online Education eyes to gain such tag as it opens the 2017 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup on Thursday against newcomer Batangas at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

With its confidence running on a high, coach Mark Herrera is as hopeful as he as ever been and it’s understandably so after the Titans secured the services of top pick Jeron Teng in the 2016 PBA D-League Draft last December.

“We’re happy that we got him (Teng). His inclusion in the team is a big boost for us,” he said.

AMA has never made it past the quarterfinals, and Herrera is hoping to crack the Final Four this conference with old reliables Jay-R Taganas and Ryan Arambulo, as well as new recruits Diego Dario and Juami Tiongson.

However, for the Titans to do just that, they must get over their first hump against a mysterious Batangas squad which has last season’s champion coach Eric Gonzales steering the wheel.

The mentor has been downplaying his team’s chances but thinks that his side have made significant strides in preparation for this conference.

“We will try to compete to the best of our team,” Gonzales said, as he looks to bank on the duo of Dan Sara and CJ Isit to guide the rest of his Batangueño ballers.

Game time is at 3 p.m. following a short opening ceremonies slated at 2 p.m.