Amaia Land, Eat City offer alfresco dining event

To build community camaderie and showcase its township development, Amaia Scapes General Trias is welcoming warmer weather with a weekend alfresco dining event in partnership with Quezon City-based restaurant Eat City through July 16, the developer announced.

“Happy vibes, beautiful music, and a wide array of food offerings . . . weekend nights have become more exciting at Amaia Scapes Cavite, where Amaia Land has partnered with Eat City, a themed food avenue that features classic comfort food, street-food favorites, and delicious specialties,” Amaia Land.

The weekend alfresco dining happens at the Amaia Scapes Cavite model block on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 6 pm to 12 midnight through July 16.

“Because Filipinos love to bond over food and music, this tie-up with Amaia Land is an opportunity to make weekend gatherings of residents and guests more fun and lively,” Eat City added in a statement.

“Meanwhile, to bring communities together and inspire them to experience the humble comforts in its communities, Amaia invites residents from neighboring villages and towns like General Trias and Dasmariñas to join homeowners of Amaia Scapes Cavite in savoring Eat City’s delectable dishes and performances by live bands,” Amaia Land said.

“During this open-for-all activity, guests may check out the model block at Amaia Scapes Cavite, in order to see and experience an Amaia home firsthand,” it added.

Amaia Land is currently developing Amaia Scapes General Trias, a newer township development alongside Amaia Scapes Cavite along Arnaldo Highway in Brgy. Santiago, General Trias.

Amenities at the Cavite property include a village patio that features a pavilion, swimming pool, and basketball court for the leisure and recreation of its homeowners.

Meanwhile, to ensure safety and security, the development has guarded entrance and exits and a perimeter fence, Amaia Land pointed out.

“Prospective buyers will find it easy to own a home in Amaia Scapes General Trias. As it does in all of its properties, Amaia offers flexible payment schemes, including cash, deferred, PAG-IBIG, and bank financing,” it added.

For more information about Eat City and Amaia Scapes General Trias, check out www.facebook.com/eatcityfj/. For inquiries about Amaia, visit www.amaialand.com or like www.facebook.com/AmaiaLand.