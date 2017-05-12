Amaia Land explains ‘double notices’

MY response to the three letters that I ran in Wednesday’s Due Diligencer follows, as I had promised.

In a letter to The Manila Times, the Social Security System (SSS) was apologetic.

Marissu Bugante, SSS vice president for public affairs and special events, wrote that “we are currently reviewing our policies and procedures to better serve our members.”

Nice to hear that. Due Diligencer hopes the Social Security Commission is receptive to changes in SSS policies that will facilitate the filing of documents.

By the way, I was at the SSS branch in Santa Rosa City. Unfortunately for me, as a 70-year-old senior citizen, I was grouped with companies submitting voluminous documents for their workers.

It was not the fault of the SSS branch people but the system itself, that I had to wait for about two hours before my number was called.

The sooner SSS finds solutions to the overcrowding of SSS branches, the better it can serve its members, especially the aging pensioners who survive only on their monthly benefits.

Fully paid

Unlike SSS, Pag-IBIG Fund did not even find it appropriate to spell correctly the street where we live. Instead of “Cavallari,” Helen Paner, a department manager based in Makati City, had it typed “Cavawari.”

I hope Pag-IBIG Fund would do better next time and be more accurate when it sends letters to “delinquent members.”

I had to place “delinquent member” inside quotes because she assumed we were remiss in remitting to her office the Kasambahay share of P1,400, along with the household employer share of the same amount. She concluded that we have deprived the fund of dividends of P98.68.

To our dismay, Ms. Paner even charged us penalties of P1,945.92. In her computations, she arrived at a total of P4,924.60 that she said “fell due on March 21, 2017.”

Jumping to conclusion

Did we really fail to remit the membership dues of our home aide? She should have reviewed and reviewed her office files before making any accusation against any of the fund’s members.

To set the record straight, we have been religiously paying what’s due Pag-IBIG Fund. It is up to Ms. Paner to do the paper work herself and not to trust everything to her people.

As a matter of fact, because of what she titled as “reminder notice,” I had to rush to a nearby message center to send her the receipts for “the period January-June 2015,” to prove her wrong.

By the way, we paid our Pag-IBIG Fund contributions through Bayad Centers that it had accredited.

Ms. Paner and her people should have double-checked their postings before accusing us of “non-remittance” of membership dues. It is not our fault that the Bayad Center is a collection agent of Pag-IBIG Fund. Why blame us?

Collection notices

Pag-IBIG Fund and Amaia Land Corp. have something in common. While the former is government-owned and the latter a private company belonging to the Ayala group owned by the Zobels, both send out collection notices even for accounts that had already been settled.

Wilborn Famatigan of the company’s collection unit explained that “double collection notices” are “computer-generated.” As a result, he wrote, “there could be cases where payments made are not yet entered into the system when the new billings are sent out.”

If this is so, then wait until the same “payments are entered into the system before sending out notices of non-payments.”

As a matter of fact, Famatigan assured buyers that “where double payment occurs…Amaia issues a refund or applies the excess to any future balances.”

Amaia completely missed the point. Famatigan even hid behind the use of the passive voice so that there would be nobody to blame but the overacting condominium unit buyers.

It is not enough for Famatigan to write for Amaia that “we regret to hear of the inconvenience experienced by our customers.”

What regret is Amaia talking about? The damage has been done and there was nothing else it could do to repair it.

esdperez@gmail.com