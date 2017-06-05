Amaia Land launches 2nd Capitol Central building in Bacolod

Amaia Land is once again welcoming potential homeowners in the Visayas region with the launch of the second phase of Amaia Steps Capitol Central in Bacolod City.

Fueled by the success of the condominium’s North Building, which the developer reported is now 100 percent sold, the South Building will offer an additional 276 residential units.

“Apart from offering the Bacolodnon the opportunity to invest in homes that are built to last, the launch of Amaia Steps Capitol Central’s second building likewise indicates that the North building, which was placed earlier on the selling block, was a remarkable success,” Amaia Land executives said.

Located at San Juan Street in Barangay 8 in Bacolod City, the South Building will give its residents a fine view of the city and the wide-open spaces surrounding it, as well as access to the lifestyle amenities found in the courtyard. These include a swimming pool, a play area for kids, a landscaped garden, and a multipurpose hall.

Residents will also have access to the Capitol Central’s main park; the Ayala Mall that will soon rise in the area; assorted retail shops found within the property; and, as soon as construction is completed, two new establishments in the vicinity, the Seda Hotel and Capitol Central Corporate Center.

Prospective homeowners may choose from well-designed studios, deluxe, and premier units, some of which have balconies that afford them a picturesque view of the metropolis.

And to make all these affordable for Filipino families, Amaia Land offers flexible payment schemes such as cash, deferred cash, and bank financing.

For inquiries about Amaia Steps Capitol Central, check out www.amaialand.com or like www.facebook.com/AmaiaLand.