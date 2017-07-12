Amaia Skies Avenida welcomes new homeowners

STEADFASTLY committed to providing affordable quality homes in the Amaia Land tradition, the property developer recently welcomed excited new homeowners to their brand-new units in Amaia Skies Avenida in downtown Manila.

The turnover of units in Amaia Skies Avenida started last April 8, 2017 and was expected to be fully accomplished within the next two to three months.

“A large segment of our customers are hardworking Filipinos who aspire to make their hard-earned money work for them,” said Nikie Lingad, head of project development.

“With this specific market driving our operations, we commit the organization’s resources and fine work practices to ensure that our homes are built and delivered to their owners while maintaining high standards of quality,” she added.

True to this vision, Amaia turned over at least 2,000 homes in various parts of the country before 2016 ended, and would deliver more units to its aspiring homeowners in 2017.

Located in the center of Manila’s Sta. Cruz district, Amaia Skies Avenida provides access to public transport hubs that include the Dorotheo Jose Station of Light Rail Transit 2 and the Recto Station of LRT1.

It is also close to shopping malls and retail establishments, recreational parks, hospitals, places of worship, and schools like Far Eastern University, University of the East, and San Beda College.

Amaia Skies Avenida’s residents enjoy a wholesome and healthy lifestyle through its various amenities like a swimming pool, a function room, a play area and landscaped gardens.

Furthermore, Amaia Land brings the dream of owning a home closer to ordinary Filipinos by offering pocket-friendly payment options: cash, deferred cash, and bank financing.

Amaia Skies Avenida now has ready-for-occupancy units available to prospective homeowners. Buyers can move inwithin 60 days after reservation through InstaMove.

For inquiries, please visit www.amaialand.com, like www.facebook.com/AmaiaLand on Facebook, or call 02-531-2234.-30.