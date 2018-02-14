Amaia Skies Sta. Mesa, Cubao offer top-flight amenities

High-rise living has increasingly become the lifestyle of choice for both families and young professionals. Aspiring homeowners usually opt for a condo development that is near their workplaces, provides safety and security, and has easy access to leisure facilities and other practical conveniences.

It’s no wonder one of the first things prospective residents look for are the amenities offered by the development. This explains why top-of-mind affordable real estate provider Amaia Land Corp. now welcomes its new homeowners at Amaia Skies Sta. Mesa and Amaia Skies Cubao with their recently completed first-rate amenities.

At Amaia Skies Sta. Mesa, these include a swimming pool where residents can take a refreshing dip anytime, a function room for private gatherings and events, a beautifully landscaped garden, and a play area where parents and the rest of the family can bond with their kids.

Located at the heart of the Sta. Mesa district in Manila, Amaia Skies Sta. Mesa is near major roads and highways that lead to Quezon City, Mandaluyong, and Makati.

Amaia Skies Cubao, a three-tower development along Edsa, boasts of premier features like a retail arcade, a swimming pool, landscaped gardens with reading nooks, and a playground. Its prime residential units are among Amaia’s best-selling projects because of their proximity to business and commercial establishments and transport hubs—perfect for those who go to work in Quezon City’s business district and the rest of the metropolis.

Meanwhile, Amaia Skies Cubao Tower 2 is ready to launch its own array of facilities, which include a multipurpose hall, a swimming pool, and a half-basketball court.

“Amaia Land’s amenities stand out because these have been conceived for their functionality, which complements their sleek, homey vibe,” Raizel Matibag of Amaia Land says. Matibag equates these facilities to a lifestyle upgrade for hardworking professionals, startup families, and young students.

Amaia Land offers easy and flexible payment schemes to prospective homeowners: cash, deferred cash, and bank financing.

Ready-for-occupancy units are now available for buyers to choose from. For more details, please visit www.amaialand.com or call 02-531-2234.