Amaia Steps Alabang tops off 1st building

Excited to welcome its first batch of residents soon, Amaia Steps Alabang recently ‘topped off’ its Blanca building in a ceremony that signified that construction has reached the highest point of the structure.

The topping off ceremony at Amaia Steps Alabang along Alabang-Zapote-Road in Las Piñas was attended by key officials from Amaia Land and Makati Development Corporation (MDC) BuildPlus.

Among the Amaia VIPs present in the event was Cybill Samillano, Deputy Head for Project Development for South Luzon.

According to Samillano, Amaia Steps Alabang, the newest mid-rise development of Amaia Land, boasts an unbeatable location, being only a few meters away from Madrigal Business Park and other business and commercial establishments.

She added that Amaia is very excited to finally open its doors to the first homeowners of Amaia Steps Alabang. “Now that Blanca Building has been topped off, its completion is only a few months away,” she said.

Amaia Steps Alabang is planned to have a total of nine, 9-story buildings. Blanca, the first building, has 176 spacious units—32 studio, 96 deluxe, and 48 premier that can be configured as 2 to 3 bedroom units. The units are scheduled for turnover to homeowners by the second half of this year.

Meanwhile, succeeding buildings such as Aria and Clara are lined up for construction this year and completion by the following year.

Amaia Steps Alabang offers aspiring residents a peaceful and cozy community in the heart of the city—metro living in a suburban setting, or what the developer calls “the best of both worlds.”

Its homeowners will enjoy an array of amenities ideal for families: function rooms, a linear garden, a swimming pool, a basketball court, and a play area.

Amaia Steps Alabang is also strategically located near shopping destinations like Alabang Town Center and SM Southmall, hospitals such as Perpetual Help Medical Center and Asian Hospital, and schools like De La Salle Zobel, San Beda Alabang, and Southville International School.

Likewise, this property is near key roads and highways, making it easy for residents to travel to the airport, head to the Makati business district, or have a quick trip to Tagaytay or Batangas.

And, to affirm Amaia Land’s goal of offering affordable condo living to Filipino families, future homeowners at Amaia Steps Alabang can choose from convenient and flexible payment methods: cash, deferred, and bank financing.

For inquiries, visit www.amaialand.com or like www.facebook.com/AmaiaLand.