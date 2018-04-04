Amazing April concerts

A day after celebrating Easter Sunday, the concert scene came alive once again as new “American Idol” judge and pop star Katy Perry conquered Manila for the third time on Monday for her “Witness” tour.

This month, we’ll see more big names in the international music scene like Ed Sheeran (see main story), The Script, EXO, LANY and Zedd as well as big local acts like Sarah Geronimo, Sandwich, K Brosas, Kakai Bautista and Neocolours.

LANY Live In Manila

American three-piece band LANY will return to Manila for their first solo concert tonight and on April 6, Friday 8 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Composed of Paul Jason Klein (lead vocals, keyboards, piano, guitar), Jake Clifford Goss (drums, sampling pad) and Les Priest (synthesizers, keyboards, guitar, backing vocals), the band was formed in 2014 and released their self-titled debut album which includes the hits “ILYSB,” “Good Girls and “Super Far.” Tickets for tonight were already sold out in 24 hours that prompted its producer to adding 1 more night. Produced by Karpos Multimedia.

KXV The Dental Diva Kakai Bautista

Actress/comedienne and the so-called Dental Diva Kakai Bautista will celebrate her 15th anniversary in the business via a concert on April 6, Friday, 8 p.m. at Music Museum. With special guests Maymay Entrata, JBK and some of the cast of “Rak of Aegis.” Directed by Frank Lloyd Mamaril and musical direction by Marvin Querido. Produced by FLM Creatives and Productions Inc.

Chroma Music Festival 2018

This year’s color music festival is held on April 7, Saturday, 7 p.m. at Globe Circuit Event Grounds, featuring local and international DJs like Tom Taus, Ace Ramos, Patty Tiu, Marc Marasigan, Jet Boado, Funk Avy, Kat DJ, Katsy Lee, Cathy Frey, MC Pao and MC Boo. Also with Rave Radio, Teddy Cream and Skytek.

Falling In Reverse Live in Manila

Metalcore provocateurs Falling In Reverse make their Philippine debut as they bring their incendiary live performance with Coming Home Asia Tour on April 10, Tuesday, 8 p.m. at the Skydome, SM North EDSA.

Falling In Reverse currently consists of rhythm guitarist Derek Jones, bassist Zakk Sandler, lead guitarist Christian Thompson, and touring drummer Michael Levine.. While their foundation is built on metalcore, the band is never content with sticking to one style. They’ve mingled with glam metal (in their debut album “The Drug In Me Is You”), hip-hop (in sophomore release “Fashionably Late”), and pop rock (in their third full-length “Just Like You”). In their latest album, “Coming Home,” they continue to break creative barriers. Produced by PULP Live World.

Rapsa Marikina 2018

A food and music fest showcasing the best food brands in Marikina while listening to music from top bands happens on Apr 13, Friday, 4 p.m. at Marikina Sports Complex. With Parokya ni Edgar, Ex Battalion, Ben & Ben, and The Ransom Collective. The festival aims to promote Marikina as a major food hub in the east.

Sandwich 20th Anniversary

The rock band celebrates their 20th anniversary in the music industry via a concert on April 13, Friday, 8 p.m. at the Metrotent Convention Center, Metrowalk Commercial Complex. Composed of Raimund Marasigan on lead vocals, Diego Castillo on guitars, Mong Alcaraz on guitars, Myrene Academia on bass and Mike DIzon on drums, they amped up the airwaves and owned the scene with songs like “Sugod,” “Betamax,” “Butterfly Carnival” and “DVDX.” Produced by Jam 88.3.

Zedd Echo Tour 2018

After headlining the “Road to Ultra: Philippines” last year, the Russian-German DJ/producer/EDM powerhouse Zedd is back again in Manila on April 13, Friday, 8 p.m. at Smart Araneta Coliseum. His best-known productions to date are the songs “Stay” with Alessia Cara and “Clarity” featuring Foxes, both reaching the Top 10 respectively in two separate occasions which were in the 7th and 8th position on the Billboard Hot 100. Presented by Random Minds with Karpos Multimedia.

The Script Live In Manila

The Irish three-piece band returns to Manila, said to be one of their favorite destinations, for the fourth time on April 14, Saturday, 8 p.m. at the Mall Of Asia Arena in support of their new #1 album “Freedom Child.” Composed of lead vocalist and keyboardist Danny O’Donoghue, lead guitarist Mark Sheehan, and drummer Glen Power, they have scored three multi-platinum albums, all of which were #1 in the UK. Produced by Midas Promotions.

K Brosas 18th Anniversary Concert

Actress/comedienne/singer K Brosas likewise celebrates her 18th year in show business via a concert on April 28, Saturday, 8 p.m. at the Kia Theatre. With special guests: Zsa Zsa Padilla, Kyla, Jaya, Angeline Quinto, Pooh, Chokoleit, Crystal Brosas, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid.

EXO Planet #4 – The Elyxion in Manila

KPop group EXO brings their biggest concert tour yet to Filipino EXO-Ls on April 28, Saturday, 6 p.m, at the Mall Of Asia Arena, featuring the group’s heaviest production to date (biggest amount of LED screens, motion-capture system, moving kinesis lighting, blockbuster-like VCR, and stereoscopic stage design). Fresh from the success of their fourth full-length album “The War,” they have been named Artist of the Year in the 2017 Melon Music Awards, as well as in the 2017 Asia Artist Awards.

Neocolours Live: Tuloy Pa Rin… Ang Awit!

Aside from the release of their new single “Giliw,” ‘80s band Neocolours will also celebrate their 30th year anniversary via a show on April 28, Saturday, 8:30 p.m. at Music Museum. Their songs have been a mainstay of many Filipino listeners’ playlist like “Maybe,” “KasalananKo Ba,” “Hold On,” “Say You’ll Never Go” and “Tuloy Pa Rin.” Produced by NeoConcertS.