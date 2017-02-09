EVERY February 14, many countries in the world celebrate Valentine’s Day. It was the feast of Saint Valentinus, who performed weddings for soldiers who were not allowed to marry. He was imprisoned for this. Before he was put to death at the hands of King Claudius II for marrying the king’s soldier’s daughter without the king’s permission, he wrote a letter to his love and signed it: From your Valentine. He was buried on February 14th. To know more about amazing facts about Valentine’s Day, here are some of them.

Romantic Valentine’s Day

The celebration was not associated with romatic love until the middle ages. It was in 1700s in England when it began to resemble the Valentine’s we know today. During this time, lovers began to express their love with gifts of flowers, candy and card and were called “valentines.”

St. Valentine’s Day

In 1537, England’s King Henry VII officially declared February 14 the holiday of St. Valentine.

Bad luck

In Victorian times, it was considered bad luck to sign a Valentine’s Day card.

Second largest seasonal card

About 1 billion Valentine’s Day cards are exchanged each year. This makes it the second largest seasonal card sending time of the year.

Friend’s Day

In Finlad, Valentine’s Day is called Ystävänpäivä, which means “Friend’s Day.” It’s more about remembering friends than loved ones.

X symbol

X symbol became synonymous with the kiss in the medieval times. People who couldn’t write their names signed in front of a witness with an X. The X was then kissed to show sincerity.

To wear your heart on your sleeve

During Middle Ages, young men and women drew names from a bowl to see who would be their Valentine. They would wear this name pinned onto their sleeves for one week for everyone to see. The adage, “To wear your heart on your sleeve” originated from this tradition.