Amazing Grace storms to Sun City title

SUN CITY, South Africa: Home favorite Branden Grace produced a sizzling final-round 66 for a one-stroke victory in the Nedbank Challenge at Sun City on Sunday.

The 29-old South African delighted a huge last day crowd with a bogey-free display to capture an eighth European Tour title after finishing 11 under par overall.

It was also Grace’s fourth Tour win on home soil.

Grace went into the round trailing three shots off the lead before making it a three-way tie at the top with a birdie at the 14th and then breaking clear by sinking a 40-footer for birdie at 16.

Scotland’s Scott Jamieson (70) was second at 10 under par with Frenchman Victor Dubuisson (70) third on nine-under.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood’s final-day 71 for a share of 10th place ensured the Race to Dubai title will be decided at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, which starts on Thursday in Dubai.

