The amazing Ping G400 Driver

The Ping G400 driver is such an amazing driver indeed! It is about all the combinations that Ping knows about forgiveness and distance, a new aerodynamics design and better acoustics.

I would want to buy one but not at the moment. It is one of the best drivers I have ever tested and it is very impressive.

According to Marty Jertson, director of product development of Ping, “the G400 driver’s high-density tungsten back weight and Dragonfly Technology, that help bring the combined MOI (heel/toe and high/low) over 9,000 gram cm2 for the first time and position the center of gravity lower and farther back than any current driver on the market—making it the most forgiving driver in golf.”

He also claimed that G400 outperformed all the leading drivers in the marketplace, especially when it comes to comparing dispersion results. Meaning the G400 is very consistent regarding distance and accuracy results on the golf course.

The G400 impact sound is powerful without the irritating effect in your ears. It has more of a “thwack” than a “ping.” The sound can be compared with a persimmon driver.

Marty Jertson says, “We’ve expanded our weight savings from the dragonfly expanded to the perimeter and the face, and we’ve put all that mass we’ve saved in to a high-density, 15 specific tungsten weigh low and back as well as a high-density back-weight for precision weighting of the driver.” It has maximized forgiveness and gave the G400 an MOI of 20 percent higher than the industry average.

The G400’s aerodynamics and turbulators are even better. They have been designed as more pronounced which increases airflow efficiency and head speed. The new “infinity edge crown” gives a cleaner look at address.

The clubface has been improved as well. A new grain of titanium (T9S+) is now in place. It is thinner and lighter, which frees up more weight to improve forgiveness. It is also 20 percent more flexible than the previous Ping G driver.

The new Alta CB 55 Shaft with the G400 driver has a counter-balancing concept. This means that the shaft has more weight closer to the club head and under the hands. It gives more momentum at impact, helping increase ball speed and carry distance. The new copper-colored shaft turns black when you put the club down at address.

There are three Ping G400 driver options. The Ping G400 comes in a standard head. It also comes with LS Tec (Low Spin) and SF Tec (Straight Flight, to curb a slice) models. The LS Tec typically lowers spin by 400rpm, while the SF Tec allows 12 yards of draw bias over the standard model. LS Tec lofts are 8.5° and 10°, while SF Tec lofts are 10° and 12°.

The Ping G400 driver in numbers:

The Ping G400 driver has 15 percent less drag than the G driver.

The size of PingG30 driver would need to be shrunk to 295cc, to be as aerodynamic as the new Ping G400 driver.

G400’s new T9S+ titanium face is 20 percent more stretchy than the G. It is 6 percent thinner and 9 percent lighter.

Ping claims that even average swing speed golfers will see a ball speed increase of 1.2 mph over the G.

Based on average swing speed, players can expect to gain 5 yards over the G driver. For G30 or G25 gains will be bigger.

There were 13 tour professionals who put the Ping G400 driver in play the first week it came out on tour (US Open).

The Ping golf brand is exclusively distributed by GolfDepot Philippines.

