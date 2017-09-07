AMAZING (SELENA) GRACE

Coach

Selena Grace is the exciting, new bag designed by actress/singer Selena Gomez in collaboration with Coach creative director Stuart Vevers. The double-handled carry-all reflects Gomez’s effortless all-American style. The bag comes with a hangtag bearing her signature, and a story patch sewn inside with her empowering message: “To be you is to be strong.” The bag is further customized with “Love yourself first” in Selena’s handwriting – a phrase inspired by one of her tattoos – embossed onto the base of the bag.

COACH is located at Rustan’s Shangri-La.