Thursday, September 7, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»AMAZING (SELENA) GRACE

    AMAZING (SELENA) GRACE

    0
    on Boardroom Watch

    Coach

    Selena Grace is the exciting, new bag designed by actress/singer Selena Gomez in collaboration with Coach creative director Stuart Vevers. The double-handled carry-all reflects Gomez’s effortless all-American style. The bag comes with a hangtag bearing her signature, and a story patch sewn inside with her empowering message: “To be you is to be strong.” The bag is further customized with “Love yourself first” in Selena’s handwriting – a phrase inspired by one of her tattoos – embossed onto the base of the bag.
    COACH is located at Rustan’s Shangri-La.

    Share
    Email
    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.