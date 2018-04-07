HERE’s the amazing thing about the election protest now being given due course by the Supreme Court sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal: None of the usual anti-electoral fraud groups are even acknowledging its existence.

Of course, the reason for this anomaly is that most organizations involved in the advocacy of supposedly fighting electoral fraud cannot see themselves taking up the cudgels for former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. against (heaven forbid!) Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo. This explains why one such group, for instance, Kontra Daya led by university professor Danilo Arao, has as its last post on its Facebook page the widely publicized charges made by Sen. Vicente Sotto 3rd about the alleged irregular early transmission of the results of the voting during the 2016 elections – and Sotto made the sensational Senate speech on the matter more than a month ago.

After that, the media-conscious Kontra Daya – which routinely acknowledges any mention of itself in the mainstream press – doesn’t remark on the Marcos protest, which started to get going this week with the recount of the votes from Camarines Sur province. (Arao, the group’s lead convenor, has gone on “social media hiatus,” according to his own page.)

To be fair, the moribund National Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) did release a statement on the Marcos protest, urging the Supreme Court to open the ongoing recount to the media. But Namfrel is merely fighting to stay relevant, having long been elbowed aside in the election watchdog racket by the Church-based Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV), which by the way last posted on Facebook way back in 2013.

It’s worth noting that the Catholic Church has long been identified with previous campaigns to fight electoral fraud. But this same Church is now solidly backing Robredo, whose victory is being protested by Marcos.

So, it’s easy to see why Catholic groups have so quickly abandoned the cause of battling election cheating: It’s because the latest beneficiary of the Catholic leadership’s ecclesiastical “protection” in the political arena stands accused of stealing an election.

All of which puzzles me no end. Shouldn’t the war for clean elections, after all, be waged regardless of whoever is being accused of committing electoral fraud and whoever stands to benefit from any victory against this old, seemingly intractable political ailment?

Why should the people who have been protesting alleged election fraud since Cory Aquino ran against Ferdinand Marcos in 1986 clam up all of a sudden now that a Marcos is protesting the victory of an Aquino surrogate like Robredo?

* * *

Of course, as I’ve already said, it’s all about who is doing the protesting and whose victory is the subject of the protest. And if you still aren’t convinced that the pro-Aquino crowd is still playing its tired old game of selective application of justice and fungible, cherry-picked moral standards, you only have to have an open mind and look at the current protest action.

For those who are not inclined to listen to what a mere journalist like me has to say, I present this FB post by an esteemed friend, the Cambridge University-trained international law professor of the University of Asia and the Pacific, JemyGatdula. In his post, which I have edited for clarity and to suit this column’s style, Gatdula explains why the Yellows are able to justify their silence on the Marcos election protest and (even worse) why they seem all too ready to conclude even before the PET has completed its work that no cheating has taken place at all.

The question is [according to Gatdula], was there cheating in the 2016 vice-presidential race?

Yellow Reply 1: “Doesn’t matter. Cheating is OK so as to prevent ‘bad’ politicians from getting power.”

Gatdula: This violates the Christian teachings of the golden rule and the “Pauline principle,” i.e., do not commit evil to achieve a good. In addition, calling one candidate “bad” is a red herring, or committing the fallacy of changing the subject, because the issue is the cheating and not the candidates.

Reply 2: “To reveal cheating might dislodge a ‘good’ person from office.”

(JG: That’s the fallacy of a false dilemma. There are other possibilities that can happen, not just one. It also violates the Pauline principle again.)

Reply 3: “The election was two years ago! Let’s move on.”

(JG: This is a fallacy ad nauseam. So what if it was two years ago? Did cheating happen or not?)

Reply 4: “We know there was no cheating!”

(JG: This is a fallacy of argument by assertion. It merely asserts something without offering any proof.)

Reply 5: “Why are you asking about cheating? Are you a Dutertard? A Marcos loyalist?”

(JG: Ad hominem, attacking the accuser.)

Reply 6: “There’s no cheating because my candidate is a good person.

(JG: This is a fallacy of argument by assertion and fallacy of righteousness.)

Reply 7: “Look who’s talking? The opposing candidate has a history of cheating.”

(JG: Again, ad hominem, specifically tu quoque, also known as “whataboutism”; also, argument by assertion and fallacy of changing the subject.)

Reply 8: “There’s no cheating because my candidate is supported by priests and nuns who are very prayerful.”

(JG: A fallacy of appeal to false authority because priests and nuns are generally not experts in election laws, and fallacy of righteousness, also red herring and non sequitur.)

* * *

To sum up, if you are really against cheating in elections, subverting the people’s will and reversing the ill effects of electoral fraud on a supposedly democratic society, you will want to get to the bottom of what happened during the 2016 vice-presidential election, whoever is declared the eventual winner. There is simply no alternative.

Unless, of course, you’re an unreconstructed Yellow deathly terrified that a recount will overturn the officially proclaimed results. Then nobody can help you anymore.