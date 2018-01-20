Amazon’s people ‘never so threatened’ – Pope

PUERTO MALDONADO, Peru: Pope Francis sounded a stark warning about the future of the Amazon and its peoples during a visit to the region on Friday (Saturday), saying they had “never been so threatened.”

In a speech to thousands of tribe members on the edge of the rainforest in Peru, he said the Amazon and its peoples bore “deep wounds.”

Francis lamented “the pressure being exerted by great business interests that want to lay hands on its petroleum, gas, lumber, gold” and industrial scale farming.

He later highlighted the “endless violence” endured by the region’s women.

Bare-chested tribesmen, their bodies painted and their heads crowned with colorful feathers, danced and sang for the pope when he arrived in the Peruvian city of Puerto Maldonado.

Thousands of indigenous people had traveled to meet the pontiff from throughout the Amazon basin region of Peru, Brazil and Bolivia.

“We ask you to defend us,” said Yesica Patiachi, a representative of the Harakbut people—one of 23 indigenous peoples specifically mentioned in the pope’s greeting at the start of the meeting. “If they take away our land, we can disappear.”

“I’m 67, I remember that our land was beautiful, with abundant plants and fish,” said Luzmila Bermejo of the Awajun people. “The oil, forestry and mining groups came… all of this polluted and weakened us.”

Members of one of the tribes presented the leader of the world’s 1.2 billion Catholics with a bow and arrow in a symbolic gesture aimed at urging him to help defend their land rights.

“The native Amazonian peoples have probably never been so threatened on their own lands as they are at present,” said the pope, who appeared visibly moved by the reception.

“Amazonia is being disputed on various fronts,” he said.

“The problems strangle her peoples and provoke the migration of the young due to the lack of local alternatives.

“We have to break with the historical paradigm that views Amazonia as an inexhaustible source of supplies for other countries without concern for its inhabitants.”

The Amazon region will be the focal point of a world bishops’ meeting, or synod, to take place in October 2019.

Local tribal leaders and conservationists are increasingly concerned about rampant illegal gold mining and logging that have devastated ancestral lands.

The pope later received a raucous welcome when he visited a shelter for vulnerable children and adolescents, victims of physical, sexual or psychological abuse.