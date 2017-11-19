Amb.Zhao attends Fil-Chinese Chamber event

IN line with the improving bilateral relations between the Philippines and China, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua has expressed support for the Filipino-Chinese General Chamber of Commerce Inc. (FCGCCI), during its 113th Anniversary celebration at the Manila Hotel on November 7.

During the program, Zhao said he was confident that FCGCCI, under the watch of James Dy, its chairman emeritus, would be able to assist the Filipino-Chinese community as it further executes its business-related plans.

“The current leadership will become increasingly important in providing assistance [and]support to boost the Chinese and the Philippine government in making further programs,” he said.

The ambassador also said that the two countries had signed a number of agreements for the implementation of Duterte administration’s infrastructure programs.

“The time has come to get the projects, get the documents implemented on grounds and make sure that those projects, particularly infrastructure projects, can be completed and operational within President [Rodrigo] Duterte’s term,” he said.

“Let the Filipinos benefit from those projects. Let them see that the leadership of President Duterte and the friendly policy of China will bring tangible benefits,” he added.

Witnessed by delegates and representatives of government offices, including Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, the program also served as the 71st Induction of FCGCCI officers.

Dy said the FCGCCI officers and members, together with the new generation of businessmen, would bring fresh ideas in the new sense of economic perspective to remain relevant for the country’s economic reforms.

He also said the business organization’s ultimate vision for the Philippines is for it to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with the developed nations all over the world.

“Now that the button is being passed on the younger generation, this represents a great opportunity to leverage from the experience of the past and to apply this perspective to what lies ahead,” he said.

“Let us move forward in perfect cadence, always mindful of our objective, not losing sight of our role and commitment to our country and people,” he added.

Recently, the Chinese government turned over 47 units of heavy equipment to the Department of Public works and Highways for the rehabilitation of Marawi City.

Under its humanitarian assistance, China has also given about P95 million in cash to the Philippines and expressed support for the latter’s military campaign against the terrorist attacks in Mindanao.

In his previous remarks, Zhao has said he was pleased that China was the first country to have donated rehabilitation equipment to the Philippines.