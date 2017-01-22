Ambassador relays Palestinian president’s invitation to Duterte

Palestine’s Non-Resident Ambassador to the Philippines Dr. Dato Anwar Alagha met with President Rodrigo Roa Duterte at the Malacañang Palace where he handed him a letter from Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas that concern the mutual relations between his country and the Republic of the Philippines.

Alagha relayed the greetings from the President and People of Palestine to Duterte wishing him a Happy New Year, handing the Philippine President an invitation to visit the State of Palestine.

From his side, Duterte thanked Alagha and relayed to him his gratitude to the Palestinian President for the invitation.

Ambassador Alagha also attended the Vin d’honneur that the President hosted for all serving ambassadors in the Philippines and had a meeting with Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay, Assistant Secretary for Office of Middle East and African Affairs Hjayceelyn Quintana and other DFA officials.