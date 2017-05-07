Ambassador Sung Kim renews scholarship agreement with CHED

On April 28, Ambassador Sung Kim, honorary Philippine-American Educational Foundation Board Chairperson, renewed the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) that continues the Fulbright-CHED Scholarship Program for Graduate Studies in the United States.

Fulbright-CHED Scholarships enable faculty and staff from higher education institutions to pursue master’s and doctoral studies, including thesis or dissertation research, in higher education institutions in the United States.

In 2016, CHED and the Philippine-American Educational Foundation (PAEF) formally established the Fulbright-CHED Scholarship to build capacity for higher education in the Philippines and strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The 2016 MOA provided scholarships for 17 faculty and staff to pursue graduate degrees in fields including Socio-Cultural Anthropology, Agricultural Education, Fisheries Technology, and Maritime Law and Policy in the United States during the 2017-2018 academic year.

The renewed MOA will offer additional graduate education scholarships to college faculty for the academic year 2018-2019.