Ambassador Zhao Jianhua meets with PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar

Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua met with Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar on February 27, and the two sides exchanged views on improving media cooperation between China and the Philippines.

Ambassador Zhao briefed Andanar on the latest development of the implementation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the State Council Information Office and PCOO during President Duterte’s state visit to China last year.

Zhao said that future cooperation would include media training program in China, joint shooting of documentaries and mutual visits by the two countries government information agencies, among others. According to the Ambassador, “It is important to the Filipinos to understand the Philippine government’s policies and China-Philippines relationship.”

Meanwhile, PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar gave his sincerest gratitude for the willingness of China to cooperate in improving China-Philippine media relations.

During the turnover ceremony afterwards, on behalf of the Chinese Embassy, His Exellency Zhao Jianhua donated 450 radios to the PCOO in Manila on February 27.