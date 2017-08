PCSO Vice Chairman and General Manager Alexander Balutan presents the symbolic key for a brand new ambulance under the PCSO Ambulance Donation Program to Mayor Ibrahim Ibay of the Municipality of Parang, Maguindanao. Joining GM Balutan are Executive Assistant VI Manuel Fraginal Sr., Consultant Kenneth Paul Paglinawan and Office of the Mayor staff Cayetano Gaganda.

ERICSON DELOS REYES