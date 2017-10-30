Ambush kills 2 students in Davao Sur

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Gunmen ambushed a truck, killing two high school students in Davao del Sur province in the troubled region of Mindanao in southern Philippines, police said Monday.

Advertisements

Police said seven others, including the driver, were wounded in the attack, which occurred late Sunday in the town of Kiblawan. Many of the injured are in serious condition at the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City.

The students from Kimlawis National High School were returning home from a street dancing festival when a group of armed men opened fire as the truck was travelling on the highway.

Police identified those killed as Nibert Malanson and Jimboy Linkanay, both teenagers. The wounded were Aries Caluyan, 15; James Paul Samo, 18; Jiv Cris Malalay, 17; Mildred Linkanay, 15; Jimboy Sumali, 25; Marlon Malanson; and driver Mark Gil Tol.

The ambush was believed to have been carried out by members of the B’laan tribe and could have been triggered by a clan war.

Police were investigating whether communist rebels were involved in the attack or not.

It was not immediately known why or how the gunmen managed to stage the assault undetected by military and police considering the region has been under martial law since May following the deadly siege of Marawi City by jihadists. AL JACINTO