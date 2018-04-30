Amending tax returns

In a bid to beat the tax-filing deadline by filing unaudited financial statements (FS), some taxpayers may be overlooking the serious consequences of their action.

Filing an unaudited FS could mean that a taxpaying company has not reported its supposed tax liabilities. Finalization of audited FS should become a priority and, consequently, the filing of the amended tax returns. Otherwise, the tax return based on unaudited balances will be treated as a final tax return.

Taxpayers who want to change the information on the tax returns submitted to the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) may file amended returns even after the filing deadline but within three years from the date of filing the original tax return. That is, provided that no notice for audit or investigation has been served to the taxpayer by the BIR.

Where additional tax is due per amended tax return, an interest of 20 percent would be levied on the taxpayer. But the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law, which took effect on Jan. 1, 2018, reduced the interest to 12 percent, with a surcharge of 25 percent and compromise penalties to be imposed based on the additional tax to be paid per amended tax return.

In addition to the above, Section 248 of the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC) provides the imposition of civil penalties of 25 percent under the following cases:

1. Failure to file any return and pay the tax due thereon as required under the provisions of this Code or rules and regulations on the date prescribed

2. Unless otherwise authorized by the Commissioner, filing a return with an internal revenue officer other than those with whom the return is required to be filed

3. Failure to pay the deficiency tax within the time prescribed for its payment in the notice of assessment

4. Failure to pay the full, or part of the, amount of tax shown on any return required to be filed under the provisions of this Code or rules and regulations, or the full amount of tax due for which no return is required to be filed, on or before the date prescribed for its payment

In case of willful neglect to file the return, or in case a false or fraudulent return is willfully made, the penalty to be imposed shall be 50 percent of the tax.

Further, Section 249 of the NIRC, as amended by the TRAIN Law, provides that there shall be assessed and collected on any unpaid amount of tax, legal interest at the rate double the legal interest rate for loans or forbearance of any money in the absence of any express stipulation as set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilippinas (BSP), from the date prescribed for payment until the amount is fully paid. In relation thereto, the current legal interest rate is 6 percent, pursuant to BSP Circular No. 799, series of 2013. Hence, the interest that may be imposed on unpaid amount of tax shall be 12 percent effective Jan. 1, 2018.

With regard to the imposition of compromise penalties, the BIR issued Revenue Memorandum Order (RMO) No. 7-2015 updating the Schedule of Compromise Penalties specified under RMO No. 19-2007. Compromise penalties are amounts suggested by the BIR for the settlement of criminal liability in connection with violations committed by taxpayers. If the latter refuses to pay the aforesaid penalty, the violation shall be referred to the appropriate office for criminal action.

Based on the above provision, it is clear that a surcharge of 25 percent and an interest of 12 percent of the amount due shall be imposed in case of failure to file any return and failure to pay the tax due thereon on the date prescribed; or failure to pay the full, or part of the, amount of tax shown on any return as required under the provisions of the NIRC or rules and regulations.

The challenge now is the potential inconsistency in the imposition of the 25 percent surcharge resulting from the different interpretations of Revenue District Offices (RDOs). Some RDOs might impose the 25 percent surcharge on amended tax returns, while others will not. This inconsistent treatment might confuse taxpayers and lead to disagreements between tax officers and taxpayers.

To resolve the confusion, the Commissioner of Internal Revenue issued Revenue Memorandum Circular 21-2018, dated April 2 this year to circularize Memorandum 16-2018, dated March 15, regarding the imposition of surcharge, interest and compromise penalty for filing of an amended tax return.

Memorandum 16-2018 clarifies that when a taxpayer files amended tax returns and an additional tax is due, a 25 percentsurcharge and a 12 percent interest shall be imposed based on the additional tax to be paid per amended return. The memorandum was in reply to the matter raised by the Deputy Commissioner for Operations in August 2017.

Not only would it be costly to amend tax returns, since it would entail payment of surcharge, interest and compromise penalty, but filing amended tax returns will also restart the three-year prescriptive period for the assessment of the tax returns. Hence, the taxpayer must plan accordingly the filing of the company’s tax returns to avoid the rush when the tax filing deadline draws near. This will ensure that all information is correct before filing and the amounts being reported in the tax returns are accurate.

Elaine De Guzman is a director with the Tax & Corporate Services division of Navarro Amper & Co., the local member firm of Deloitte Southeast Asia Ltd. – a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited – comprising Deloitte practices operating in Brunei, Cambodia, Guam, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.