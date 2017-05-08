Amer emerges as Player of the Week

In just his second season as a pro, Baser Amer has showed the maturity of a veteran as evidenced by his latest performance last Wednesday.

The former San Beda star fired 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting, to go along with 3 assists, leading the Bolts to an 81-66 thumping of Phoenix.

The win vaulted Meralco to solo spot with its 7-1 card, while more importantly, enhanced its bid to clinch one of two twice-to-beat incentives heading to the playoffs.

Trained by PBA great Jimmy Alapag, now Meralco’s assistant coach, Amer has earned his first PBA All Star appearance this season after averaging career-best Stars line of 16.5 points, 5.12 rebounds and 4.25 assists in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup

The 24-year-old Amer’s impressive showing earned him the Accel-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period of May 2-7, beating the likes of Bolts teammate Chris Newsome, TNT’s Kelly Williams, Star guard Paul Lee, Mahindra’s Reden Celda, Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson, Blackwater’s Mike DiGregorio and Phoenix veteran RJ Jazul.

Meralco will be gunning for its eighth win this conference when it battles slumping GlobalPort on Wednesday at Mall of Asia Arena.