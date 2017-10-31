America faces deadliest drug crisis in its history. Why is the world not butting in?

First word

LAST Thursday, October 27, according to the New York Times and news agencies, US President Donald Trump directed the US Department of Health and Human Services to declare the opioid crisis a public health emergency, taking long-anticipated action to address a rapidly escalating epidemic of drug use.

Advertisements

Speaking from the White house, Trump said:

“No part of our society—not young or old, rich or poor, urban or rural—has been spared this plague of drug addiction and this horrible, horrible situation that’s taken place with opioids.” The elaborate and emotional ceremony was attended by families affected by opioid abuse, members of Congress and administration officials.

Facts of US drug crisis

It’s useful even for Filipinos to understand the ramifications of the US drug crisis, because it can help us understand our own embattlement.

Trump said in his announcement: “Effective today, my administration is officially declaring the opioid crisis a national public health emergency under federal law. I am directing all executive agencies to use every appropriate emergency authority to fight the opioid crisis.

“We can be the generation that ends the opioid epidemic.”

Opioids are a type of drugs that include illegal substances, such as heroin, and legal painkillers—medications such as oxycodone, codeine and morphine are all types of opioids.

According to the latest figures from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), deaths from opioid overdoses—either prescription or illegal—have quadrupled in the US since 1999. The CDC recorded 33,091 deaths in 2015.Since 2000, more than 200,000 Americans have died from overdoses of prescription opioids.

The opioid epidemic or opioid crisis is the rapid increase in the use of prescription and non-prescription opioid drugs in the United States and Canada in the 2010s. Opioids are a diverse class of moderately strong painkillers, including oxycodone (commonly sold under the trade names OxyContin and Percocet), hydrocodone (Vicodin), and a very strong painkiller, Fentanyl, which is synthesized to resemble other opiates such as opium-derived morphine and heroin. The potency and availability of these substances, despite their high risk of addiction and overdose, have made them popular both as formal medical treatments and as recreational drugs.

According to the US Drug Enforcement Administration, “overdose deaths, particularly from prescription drugs and heroin, have reached epidemic levels.” In 2016, 62,000 Americans died from overdoses, 19 percent more than in 2015.

Mention of the drug Fentanyl will ring a bell with Filipinos. The drug is being used by DU30. A newer synthetic opioid painkiller, Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin.

In 2016, the medical publication STAT reported that while Mexican cartels are a main source of heroin smuggled into the US, Chinese suppliers provide both raw fentanyl and the machinery necessary for its production. In British Columbia, police discovered a lab making 100,000 fentanyl pills each month, which they were shipping to Calgary, Alberta.

Silence of the meddlers

Now, here’s the remarkable part. As America struggles against its deadly drug crisis, the United Nations has not noticed. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have not said a single word in comment. The European parliament has kept it silence.

Here in the Philippines, after President Rodrigo Duterte declared the existence of an alarming drug crisis here at home, and then decided to use state powers to wage war on illegal drugs, by arresting or even killing people engaged in the drug trade and taking into custody drug users, they took notice. After he started to show results, with casualties in the drug war, they got even more interested. They started taking part in home-based efforts to stop DU 30 and his campaign.

I am mystified why the drug epidemics in America and the Philippines have produced totally contrasting responses from foreign countries and groups.

With one, they are unconcerned and do not care. With our problem, they have no hesitation in meddling and even prescribe what we should be doing instead.

Is this the recrudescence of colonialism?

I think it has more to do with the difference in our political cultures and the current state of national politics in our two countries.

Americans unite against epidemic

In the US, both Democrats and Republicans support Trump’s declaration of a health emergency because of the opioid crisis.

Democrats were disappointed only by the fact that Trump did not appropriate federal funds to combat the crisis.

“America is hemorrhaging lives by the day because of the opioid epidemic, but President Trump offered the country a Band-Aid when we need a tourniquet,” said Sen. Edward J. Markey, Democrat of Massachusetts.

Republicans stand squarely behind the emergency declaration. The chairperson of the Republican national committee issued a strong statement: “Last year more than 64,000 Americans in every corner of our country were lost to drug overdoses. That’s 142 people each day.

For too long we have not faced this growing crisis head-on. And while we’ve lost so many, we must also remember the innocent children born to addicted parents who are exposed to the dangers of this crisis from their first breath. According to a Center for Disease (CDC) report, the number of babies born addicted to opioids has tripled in the US in 15 years.

It won’t be easy, but we can be —and must be—the generation that puts an end to this crisis, and that starts with our politicians in Washington.

Because addiction is a disease, not a moral failing, we must treat it as such.

Every moment we wait to act, the crisis gets worse.”

Why foreign groups meddle in our affairs

Foreign countries and international NGOs meddle in Philippine efforts to combat the drugs epidemic, while shying away from intervening in the US, not because Americans will only laugh at them, but because the Filipino political opposition actively lobby for them to intervene and make life miserable for Duterte and his administration.

Foreign intervention in our affairs may be the only card of the opposition now. They once had hopes in the CIA doing some mischief, but now it’s out of the business of regime change under Donald Trump. What the opposition relies more on now is the noise that can be readily provided by human rights groups, that seek mainly to raise funds from donors. Some countries, especially in Europe, can be counted on to issue statements. And then there are the international media organizations, which are always in the hunt for a good story and a cause to champion.

The Philippine drug war has become a convenient target of criticism and propaganda. It’s a sign of the superficiality of the criticism that international critics and agitators do not see the drug problem in the Philippines at all. They are fixated on the so-called extra-judicial killings (EJKs), which have not been documented. It‘s only Duterte’s oftentimes wild statements that give them currency.

The opposition looks overmatched in the battle for hearts and minds. When the Liberal Party shifted colors from yellow to white, it was seen by most Filipinos as the waving of a white flag. Administration communicators have only to remind the public about Noynoy Aquino to rev up government support.

When the AFP and the government ended the IS-inspired siege of Marawi this month after five months of urban warfare, they recorded a victory that will translate to a new reserve of strength for the Duterte presidency. No one will meddle in Philippine affairs for a while.