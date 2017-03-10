America will meet its climate goals—Bloomberg

PARIS: The United States will meet its climate agreement goals, UN special envoy for climate change Michael Bloomberg said in Paris on Thursday. “They have given us a roadmap of what we must do to save this planet. And I can only tell you that in America we will meet our COP21 goals,” he said. The United States is one of 60 countries committed to the COP21 climate deal struck in Paris in December 2015, though recent comments by President Donald Trump have raised concern among environmentalists. Bloomberg, in the French capital for talks with President Francois Hollande and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, said he hoped Trump would “be a leader” on the issue.

