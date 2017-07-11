American killed in Caloocan

An American, identified as James Rinaldo Boudraux, was found dead with multiple stabbed wounds inside his rented room in in Barangay 73, Caloocan City on Tuesday. The victim’s landlady, Marissa Silva, told investigators that Boudraux left his rented unit at about 9 p.m, and returned an hour later along with a male teener only known as “Bai. At about midnight, Silva said they heard a commotion that seemed the two were fighting. The victim was found dead after his unit was forcibly opened but his companion was gone. J

Jing Villamente