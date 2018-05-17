American shot dead in Negros Occidental

An American was shot dead in Silay City, Negros Occidental, on Tuesday night.

A report said Erick Hendrickson, 57, was gunned down by two suspects around 10 p.m. in front of Old Hospital in Barangay 5, Silay City, Negros Occidental.

Hendrickson is from Iowa and at the time of the shooting was residing in Barangay 4 in the city.

He was shot in the head.

The American was brought to the Teresita Jalandoni Provincial Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police later arrested the suspects at about 10:15 p.m. in Barangay 5.

The suspects were identified as Gilbert Apellido and Neil Brian Corseno.

Hendrickson’s body is awaiting autopsy at the hospital.

Police are still investigating the incident.