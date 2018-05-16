American shot dead in Negros Occidental 

AN American was shot dead in Negros Occidental on Tuesday night, police said, as they announced the arrest of his two attackers

The fatality was identified as Erick Hendrickson, 57, of Barangay 4, Silay City, who was shot on the left side of his head at about 10 p.m. He was brought to the Teresita Jalandoni Provincial Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The suspects, Gilbert Apellido and Neil Brian Corseno, attacked Hendrickson at 10 p.m. in front of the Old Hospital in Barangay 5. Hendrickson was from Iowa.

Apellido and Corseno were arrested at about 10:15 p.m. by patrolling police officers.

Hendrickson’s body is at the mortuary of the provincial hospital for autopsy.

Police authorities are investigating for the suspects’ motive in killing the victim. ROY NARRA