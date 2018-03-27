American Tourister kicks off 2018 with Cristiano Ronaldo

American Tourister has forged partnership with record five-time Ballon D’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. The football legend’s involvement with the brand’s upcoming campaign, which features Curio products is groundbreaking for the industry and fans can look forward to 360-degree marketing campaign that includes an engaging television commercial and an online/digital activation.

The globetrotting prolific goal scorer will be the brand ambassador for American Tourister, sharing many characteristics embodied by the lifestyle and travel brand. The world’s most marketable football player and fashion icon, Cristiano, is an inspiration to millions around the globe, young and old. His football talent, passion for travel innate energy, youthful and fun-loving nature and strong fashion sense have made him one of the most valuable players both on and off the field. In social media, he has amassed over 300 million followers across various platforms.

At the heart of American Tourister’s 2018 marketing campaign is a callout for travelers to “Bring Back More” from their journeys. A frequent traveler himself, Cristiano personifies this concept. With his suitcase as his constant travel companion, he brings back more experiences, memories and memorabilia from every trip. Cristiano’s brand and lifestyle are closely aligned with American Tourister (and Curio’s) target audience – namely millennial travelers on the hunt for exciting stories and unique, authentic travel experiences. These globetrotters bring home not only memories, but also tokens of a life lived to the fullest.