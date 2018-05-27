American, wife freed from Venezuela jail arrive in US

WASHINGTON: An American and his wife held nearly two years in a Venezuelan jail arrived home in the United States Saturday after their release in what Venezuela’s leftist government said was a gesture aimed at fostering dialogue with Washington to avert US “aggressions.” “We’re home,” tweeted United States Senator Bob Corker, whose meeting in Caracas Friday with President Nicolas Maduro paved the way for the release of Joshua Holt and Thamara Caleno. Utah Senator Orrin Hatch, who led a two-year effort to win the couple’s freedom, posted a video of their airport reunion with Holt’s parents in Washington. Maduro ordered the couple’s release as a “gesture” aimed at promoting dialogue between Caracas and Washington, Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez told reporters in Caracas.

AFP