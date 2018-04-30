America’s trap

BACK when I was a broadcast journalist and global mobility advocate in the US, one of the most interesting commercials still stuck in my head is that of a pest control product – Black Flag Roach Motel, a roach bait.

The 30-second commercial as well as print and other advertising materials has this warning: “Roaches check in, but they don’t check out.”

After leaving Europe in search of religious freedom and national identify, the Pilgrims came to the Eastern seaboard, with Plymouth Rock historically marked as their place of disembarkation.

Robert Tracy McKenzie, chairman of the history department at Wheaton College says the Pilgrims had two complaints from their first migration destination, the city of Leiden in Holland: difficulty in maintaining their English identity and to make a living.

America by comparison offered religious liberty and better economic opportunities for themselves, their families and descendants.

Sounds familiar?

Yes, because the millions of immigrants seeking a better life, free from political persecution, and equal treatment guaranteed by the second paragraph of the US Constitution: “We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”

The Pilgrims and their descendants drafted and adopted these unalienable rights with the intent of perpetuating this intent as part of their own experience.

From the east, the Pilgrims—now the Americans who have conquered and converted the Natives—moved west, acquired Missouri, Louisiana and what were then Mexico’s territories through the Treaty of Hidalgo: California, half of New Mexico, most of Arizona, Nevada, Utah, parts of Wyoming and Colorado and Texas.

The colonization of America complete, the establishment Pilgrims, most of them slave masters, then expanded overseas, annexed Hawaii after Queen Liliuokalani was deposed by white sugar planters.

It was only a matter of time that Puerto Rico, Cuba and the Philippines was bought from Spain to the tune of $20 million. The territories and colonies must be protected while the process of transforming them into Little Brown Americans continue.

Threats to American liberty and possessions led to two world wars, then the quicksand of Vietnam and the Middle East, exemplified by Iran, Iraq, Libya and Syria.

In the meantime, the Little Brown Brothers who were Americanized started moving west themselves. As the US national interest changed through the years, so did immigration laws. Migration doors and windows opened and closed as the need arose and business dictated.

Now, the US admits an average of a million immigrants or permanent residents a year, excluding the 178 to 180 million temporary residents (visitors, students, workers, entrepreneurs), according to the US Department of Homeland Security yearly book of statistics from 2014 to 2016.

In 2016, DHS showed 110,651 Filipino immigrants choosing Texas as their state of choice.

During the 1981-1990 period, 548,764 Filipinos were admitted as immigrants. Among them were healthcare workers, Robert and Rachel Malasig, both physical therapists. They have seen Texas metamorphose into the preferred US city of choice for setting up corporate headquarters

The San Antonio Express News and the chambers of commerce of Austin, Dallas and Fort Worth report the move of global corporations like “Liberty Mutual, State Farm relocating to Collin County, north of Dallas. Not far away in Fort Worth, Facebook is building a sprawling new data center. Toyota is in the process of moving approximately 4,000 jobs from its former headquarters in California to Plano over the next couple of years.”

“Like Toyota, nearly two dozen Silicon Valley tech companies have relocated to Texas or opened offices in the Lone Star state since 2014. Google, Apple, Amazon, Dropbox and Oracle all recently built or expanded major campuses in Austin.”

Rachel and Robert have three kids: Rudy, an IT hardware enthusiast, Rochelle who has completed her PT degree and Robin who is a graduating veterinarian student at the Texas A&M University. All of them are benefiting from the increased corporate and foreign national migration to Texas.

And where there is a large concentration of Filipinos, the Philippine-based corporate citizens are not far behind. The business pioneers were professionals and sole-proprietors setting up shops, then the bigger Philippine companies moved in – the banks, money remittance companies and restaurants.

Among the newest players in the restaurant business is Jollibee.

To date, Jollibee has 34 locations across the US, mostly in the state of California and some stores in Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, serving Chicken Joy, sweet-sauced spaghetti and the Amazing Aloha.

When I visited the Houston branch along Old Spanish Road, Jollibee was one of several Filipino restaurants Pinoys back home should be familiar with: Red Ribbon, Pugon de Manila and a locally based Manila MiniMart. They occupy the entire block which could literally be called the Filipino Square.

One family I interviewed said they visit Jollibee at least once a month. At the time, they were hosting two nieces who live in Alberta, longing for the taste of home.

Among the various Filipino organizations in the Lone Star State is the Filipino Community in Texas (FCT). The organization’s website lists similar Filipino organizations in Austin, Dallas Forth Worth, North Texas and others organized according to their professions or avocations: accountants, lawyers, medical technologists and other healthcare workers, golfers, students, by religious affiliation, city of residence as well as regional origin in the Philippines.

By spreading its imperial presence abroad, America has changed the world.

In the Philippines and most of the colonies, religion and education were the swords of choice backed up by military might.

Mindful that continued physical presence of American soldiers would not be sufficient to overturn 400 years of Spanish rule, the US let loose Hollywood then rock n roll. After 50 years under the US flag and Hollywood banners, Filipinos have chosen America as their destination of choice.

America had set the economic and cultural traps. The bait was the lure of the green, the vision of the US as the land of milk and honey, where the American dream could be realized by anyone regardless of race, religion, or creed. Immigration laws are passed as the national interest of America dictates. The Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 opened the doors wide for family-sponsored and employment-based applicants.

Immigrants all over the world responded to America’s call by applying for visas and moving to the US temporarily or otherwise. Some apply for visas repeatedly despite multiple refusals, hoping that the next US consul would be more sympathetic or not as thorough as the previous consular officer.

US President Donald Trump acknowledges the trap that the US finds itself in: chain migration and a flood of temporary workers that Mr. Trump considers to be stealing away jobs from Americans, hence his “Hire American, Buy American.”

America set the bait and got caught in its own trap.