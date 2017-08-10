AMLC coordinates with NBI on Bautista ‘ill-gotten wealth’ probe

Saturday, August 12, 2017
    THE Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) is coordinating with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in investigating Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Andres Bautista’s alleged ill-gotten wealth.

    “The NBI is investigating and it is coordinating with the AMLC,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor and AMLC Chairman Nestor Espenilla Jr. told The Manila Times in an interview on Thursday.

    Espenilla did not elaborate.

    The Department of Justice (DOJ) has directed the bureau to investigate the alleged P1-billion ill-gotten wealth of the Comelec chief which his estrange wife had exposed. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO

