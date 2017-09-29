AMLC evaluating Ombudsman’s request on Duterte bank accounts

THE Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) said on Friday that it has yet to evaluate a request from the Office of the Ombudsman to release bank transaction records of President Rodrigo Duterte and his family.

“We have yet to evaluate the request, and the initiation of an investigation, as well as the release of any report on the subject will depend on such evaluation,” the AMLC said in a statement released late Thursday.

It also denied being the source of the President’s bank records.

The AMLC statement stemmed from a complaint Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th filed before the Ombudsman against the President and his family whom he accused of allegedly amassing wealth through corrupt activities.

The AMLC said its Secretariat received on September 6 a letter dated August 17 from Overall Deputy Ombudsman Melchor Arthur Carandang requesting an investigation on subject accounts.

The AMLC is the Philippines’ financial intelligence unit tasked to protect the integrity and confidentiality of bank accounts and to ensure that the Philippines would not be used as a money-laundering site for the proceeds of any unlawful activity. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO