AMLC forfeited P911M in 2017

The Anti-Money Laundering Council has civilly forfeited criminal proceeds totaling P911,869,247.40 as of year-end 2017, according to the executive summary of an annual audit report of the Commission on Audit (CoA) on the AMLC for 2017.

The sum includes P48,856,022.69, which was “Forfeited and remitted to the Philippine Government,” P100,879,947.48 which was “Forfeited and Turned Over to the Ombudsman,” P721,825,058.50 which was “Forfeited and Returned to the Victims” and P40,308,218.73 which was “Forfeited but Pending Execution.”

“Since 2001, the AMLC has been filing cases for the freeze and forfeiture of criminal proceeds, the total of which increase[d]” to P8,165,268,608 as of year-end 2017 from P7.26 billion as of year-end 2016, according to the executive summary of the audit report.

The P8.16 billion includes the P911.87 million that was civilly forfeited as well as P5.02 billion that was the “Total Pending Civil Forfeiture and Freeze Orders,” P26.79 million that was the “Total Amount Subject of Other Forfeiture Actions,” P1.68 billion that was the “Total Amount Lifted/Returned to the Victims/Investors” and P520.8 million that was the “Total Amount Involved in Lapsed Freeze Order.”

According to the same executive summary, the AMLC has ordered frozen “all the bank accounts and other assets owned and controlled by the Maute Group including P52 million in funds recovered by Philippine troops from a Maute/Abu Sayyaf-controlled area.”

The Maute Group and the Abu Sayyaf Group are terrorist bands that operate mainly in the country’s southern Mindanao region.

A bank inquiry on the bank accounts is ongoing, according to the executive summary.