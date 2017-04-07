AMLC junks Trillanes request to release Duterte bank records

The Anti-Money Laundering Council (ALMC) has turned down the request of Senator Antonio Trillanes 4th to provide his office bank documents of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The senator has claimed that the President accumulated hundreds of millions of pesos when he was the mayor of Davao City.

Trillanes on Thursday showed reporters the letter of ALMC signed by Mel Georie B. Racela, officer-in-charge of the agency.

“Since our request was rejected, I now call on Duterte to issue a waiver on his bank accounts,” the senator said.

“All these anti-corruption mantra of Duterte are just for show. He is actually a corrupt politician,” he added.

Racela said the AMLC is not allowed under Republic Act 1405 or the Bank Deposit Secrecy Law to release the President’s bank records, stressing that bank transactions are “absolutely confidential and may not be inquired into by any person, government official, bureau or office, subject only to a few exceptions not present in this case.”

He said AMLC may only conduct an inquiry during investigation of an “unlawful activity or a money laundering offense or existence of probable cause.

“Without an authorized bank inquiry, the AMLC is in no position to have in its possession the bank records of, or to disclose, the bank transactions of anyone” Racela said.

Trillanes sought the help of AMLC in exposing the bank accounts of the President from 2006 to 2015, including the bank accounts of his children — Davao City Mayor Sarah Duterte, Paolo and Duterte’s common-law-wife Honeylet Avanceña.

Duterte has denied having multi-million bank accounts.

Trillanes also accused the camp of Duterte of maneuvering the exposé of Guillermina “Grace” Barrido Arcillas who claimed that she was paid by the senator to act as witness to the various criminal activities of the President.

Trillanes showed videos showing Arcillas being interviewed by his personnel when she volunteered to be a witness against Duterte.

Arcillas claimed that she was paid by Trillanes and Senator Leila de Lima about P300,000 to testify against the President.