AMLC to draft national strategy

The country’s financial intelligence unit and concerned agencies will be working on a national strategy that will strengthen the fight against against money laundering and terrorist financing.

Mel Georgie Racela, executive director of the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) Secretariat, said that this was in line with commitments to the intergovernmental Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“As part of our compliance with the FATF Forty Recommendations, there is a need for the country to adopt a National Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Policy Strategy,” Racela said in a letter issued on April 20.

The Paris-based FATF was founded 1989 to set standards and issue recommendations to promote the effective implementation of legal, regulatory and operational measures against money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.

The FATF Forty Recommendations comprise the organization’s primary policies. These include, among others, the requirement that countries criminalize money laundering, establish a financial intelligence unit and cooperate with other states with regard to probing and prosecuting money laundering cases.

“In this regard, the AMLC and member-agencies of the National ME WG (Mutual Evaluation Working Group) shall actively participate in the drafting of a National AML/CFT Policy Strategy for the purpose of strengthening mechanisms to ensure compliance with international standards and effectively combat ML/TF,” Racela said.

The creation of the national strategy is part of the operational guidelines for the 2018 Third Round Mutual Evaluation of the Philippines.

As a founding member of the Asia Pacific Group (APG) on Money Laundering, the Philippines had committed to undergo to a fresh review of its compliance with AML/CFT standards together with 41 APG member-jurisdictions.

The AMLC will be the lead agency for the evaluation, which consists of a technical compliance assessment and an effectiveness assessment. Results will published in 2019

An evaluation result of non-compliance with FATF recommendations and low-level effectiveness of the domestic AML/CFT system would put the country back on the International Cooperation Review Group’s list of “monitored jurisdictions.”

“Consequently, this will lead to additional scrutiny from regulators and financial institutions that discourages trade and investment and increases the cost of doing business,” the AMLC said.

Restrictions such as limits to the amount of cross-border transactions may be imposed. Remittance transaction fees, for example, will rise, meaning less money sent home by overseas Filipino workers.