‘Amo’: Looking at the drug war without partisan lens

THE war on drugs has played a central defining role in contemporary Philippine politics. President Rodrigo Duterte made it the centerpiece of his administration, even as his critics have zeroed in on it as his Achilles heel. It has become an emotional, partisan issue that differentiates those who are against the President from those who are for him.

It appears that there is no middle ground. Holding a critical stance towards marks the one bearing such a view as an enemy. The line that divides those who are for the President and those who are against him is even further hardened by the concerted effort of his critics, the political opposition and their allies in the global human rights community to use the war on drugs as the lynchpin to undermine the Duterte presidency. His demonization in the global stage rests solely on the allegations of human rights violations attendant to the war on drugs. Accusations of extrajudicial killings were hurled, and the President and his loyal supporters reacted with such ferocity.

Any phenomenon seen from a partisan lens will always remain to be incomplete and biased. Enemies and critics of the President will always see the drug war from the perspective of its victims, and the alleged abuses committed in the course of its implementation. Thus, they inflate number of casualties, and attribute every single death as a case of human rights violation. They ignore the horrors that the drug trade has inflicted and seem oblivious to the crimes committed by drug-crazed persons. They focus on the violation of the rights of a suspected drug addict or peddler, and less on the rights of the victims of crimes committed by them.

On the other side of the partisan divide are the supporters of the President who, for their part, focus on the necessity of the drug war. In doing so, they become hostile to any attempt to treat the drug problem not just as a criminal issue, but also using a psychological and sociological lens. Many of them decontextualize the problem by looking at drug trade and use as criminal acts, without looking at the social, economic, psychological, political and cultural contexts within which the problem emerges. The focus is on punishing the drug criminal, even as there is very little attempt to understand that drug and substance abuse are also medical conditions that can be treated. Any attempt to bring to the table proposals to decriminalize drug use and focus on the supply side of the drug trade is shot down with suspicion and contempt. Duterte supporters who appear supportive of this stance are suspected as having sold out to the enemy.

This partisan mantle that envelops discussions about the drug problem has polarized the discourse on drugs as a black and white issue, one where either you are for the war and drugs, or against it. And if you are against it, the Duterte loyalist will see you as an enemy of the President, and if you are for it then to the eyes of his critics you must be a murderous human rights violator. This polarization pushes aside the ground where the war on drugs is waged not just as a police matter, but also as a complex social development issue that goes beyond the criminal element of the act.

This polarization extends into how the drug war has been represented in the media. Mainstream media, both local and foreign, is seen by supporters of the President’s war on drugs as either leaning towards being critical, or as outright partisans. Thus, support for the President finds its most articulate and impassioned expression in social media. As such, the representation of facts and truth about the drug abuse per se and about the drug problem in the Philippines becomes an explosion of either biased readings or biased reportage.

It is this atmosphere of filtered, partisan flow of information and narratives that the mini-series “Amo” hopes to interrupt. Directed by Brillante Mendoza, who has won many international and local awards, the series aims to present the drug war not in a two-dimensional partisan lens, but as a tale of a complex, multi-dimensional phenomenon. It tells the story of Joseph, played by acting newcomer Vincent Rillon, who began as a small-time peddler of shabu to his peers, but ended up enmeshed with the big-time drug traders in the big city. It is a narrative that captures the corruption even within the police force, represented by the character of Allen Dizon, who plays the role of a corrupt police officer and the uncle of Rillon. It also presents the life of those police officials who are deeply involved in the war on drugs, as portrayed by Derek Ramsay who plays an undercover cop.

“Amo” attempts to present the drug war through the lives of its characters as they are implicated in the controversies associated with the Philippine National Police as it implements the President’s war on drugs. In order to do so, it narrates tales of people as multi-dimensional characters, and retells stories about the drug war from all sides, including both its sins and flaws and its redeeming value. It represents the drug war not just as a dichotomous interplay between good and evil and doesn’t just draw the line between being pro-Duterte and being his critic.

The mini-series had its initial run on TV 5 in August of last year. It will be available to Netflix subscribers beginning on Monday, April 9, as the first Filipino series to be given the chance to be aired in this video-streaming site. As such, it offers an opportunity for the global audience in Europe and in North America, including those whose only source of representation of the drug war come from biased sources, mainly from those critical of it, to have a more balanced view.

After being appropriated and represented by partisans in mainstream and social media through biased lenses and depicted through one-sided narratives, it is actually ironic that it will take a fictionalized version of reality through “Amo,” a TV mini-series, and its fictionalized characters to provide an authentic and fair representation of the President’s war on drugs.