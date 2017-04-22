Amway invests $1.5M in PH expansion

DIRECT seller Amway is investing $1.5 million for its new Philippine headquarters which will be located in the Makati Business District, Amway Philippines Country Head Leni Olmedo told reporters on Friday.

“Our focus is in providing a robust level of support for our ABOs [Amway Business Owners] so they can maximize all the opportunities presented by these emerging trends,” Olmedo added.

She noted that an improved e-commerce industry combined with a digital business building app and an easy onboarding program will help new distributors start strong and build their business sustainability.

Meanwhile, the company also said there has been double-digit growth in the year to date, driven by expanding the number of new distributors.

“Definitely double-digit growth, year to date. What’s really driving that is the expanding number of new distributors . . . that’s the leading indicator. In fact, that could be one of the best indicators for the company,” Olmedo said.

Earlier, Amway announced global sales of $8.8 billion for 2016, down 7 percent from the previous year.

The direct seller increased sales in seven of its top 10 markets but experienced softening market conditions in China.