An architect in the city

An architect has a uniquely interesting relationship with the city he lives in. The spatial and critical understanding of how a city works creates a variety of interactions with our city that shape and define the way we practice architecture. The urban experience allows us to tap into an incredible concentration of knowledge and skills that acts as a crucible for the growth of new ideas.

Growing up in the city means being able to have this bubble around you that starts with a very small neighborhood block. The bubble covers the various little things about the city that you discover as you grow up. This growing urban bubble allows you to take in more and more of the city as you start to discover and live through its varied shifts and neighborhood zones. It’s also multiplied when you live in various places.

Living in the city means taking in all that the urban condition has to offer. The advantages and disadvantages of city life become more evident the more of it that you experience.

Living in the city means having options. The whole city, when it functions well, becomes a menu board from which you can pick and choose your daily agenda. It also means that you must be wary and aware of your surroundings and what they have to offer. There is so much variety in a city that one can go through varying types of neighborhoods walking through it from block to block.

The best part about a city though is how much we can learn from it. The city is this incredible mass of people each with his or her own story to tell. This density of varying narratives that are constantly being shared between people are overlaid into our own experiences of the city. It creates a rich tapestry of knowledge and information that enhances and propels the human experience.

Yet the city is such a complex organism that also requires much from the people. It is such an artificial situation that easily breaks down if not given proper attention and maintenance. The urban condition demands that we all serve a purpose in the honing and improvement of our built environment. More so from architects, builders, and planners. We must constantly pursue the ideas and discussions that shape the future of our society.

So today I’d like to share my observations on three kinds of architects in the city. A short list that serves to show that maybe there exists an architect in every urban dweller. After all, don’t we all want to build and create something? I believe that if we can find an architect inside us, then we can better relate and understand the urban situation. We would certainly be better equipped to work with an architect or designer if anything.

The Wandering Architect

The wandering architect goes about the city discovering new adventures and experiences. He loses himself as he explores the city and finds delight in discovering various new neighborhoods. He truly lives in the city as he travels its length and breadth.

This urban traveler wanders freely and knows the best views and most intense spots in the city.

This architect revels in the hustle and bustle that city living brings. He paints with a colorful brush and builds the spaces where we play and entertain ourselves.

The Naked Architect

The naked architect absorbs all the passions and energy that a city has to offer. It surges through him and rubs him raw. He finds the narratives and stories behind the people and watches them as they interact with the city and each other. He is a poet and composer who enjoys the various rhythms and cycles of the city.

The naked architect is naked because he can neither hide nor separate his passions or emotions from his work. He inhabits the institutions and shapes the narratives that define and enrich our lives.

The Thinking Architect

The thinking architect ponders and reflects on the various components that make our cities work. He sees the underpinnings that lead to the growth and development of our city. He makes the connections that string together various facts and data into a cogent program for the city. This critical analysis of our urban situation gives him a deeper understanding of the city and allows him not just to imagine a better city, but how to find the steps to get there.

A thinking architect does not run towards the exits because he knows the way. He is a weaver of a grand tapestry who sees the bigger picture and is an essential part of the systems and infrastructure upon which the city is built.

