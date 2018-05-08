An educable president and the study of economics

President Rodrigo Duterte’s admission that he reads the book, “Economics for Dummies,” is quite candidly funny. It should be placed alongside his other revelations and musings, namely, that he flunked his economics subject in college, that he got a poor grade in accounting statistics, or that he was generally content to score only 75 percent in various tests, and did not aspire for anything higher.

These utterances should, of course, be taken with a grain of salt. They hardly represent any serious, foolproof formula for a quick study of anything, and parents and students alike should know there is no shortcut to learning.

Young people know, perhaps, that they cannot learn a subject as abstruse as the social science of economics by merely brushing through a book for dummies and beginners. They should approach learning and study with more eagerness to fill up gaps in their knowledge, and banish their ignorance. A real course in economics is more complex and challenging than reading a beginners’ book. Such beginners’ understanding will certainly not be sufficient to hurdle the demands of an economics professor.

At this time, when we can only become more competitive in the world by upgrading the education and training of millions of Filipinos, we should be telling our people to take their studies seriously and not treat them lightly. As Francis Bacon said, the guiding idea is: “Knowledge is power.”

Finally, we want to put in a word here about the rewards of studying economics seriously. It is very a rich and fruitful field of study. There is a good reason why a Nobel Prize for economics is awarded every year. And it is also understandable why great minds, such as Adam Smith and John Maynard Keynes, devoted their lives to the study of economics.

At a time when the Philippines is finally catching up with the international community by becoming one of the fastest growing economies in the world, and when we are modernizing our infrastructure and capabilities for effective governance, it is useful for all of us to have a better practical understanding of the world of economics. It certainly doesn’t hurt to know the law of supply and demand. At the end of it all is the reward of knowing how the world works.

President Barack Obama made famous the term “teachable moment” to signify the moment when we, human beings, are most open and receptive to knowledge and learning.

Even President Duterte’s “education for dummies” deserves a footnote.

Duterte leaves us here one last, good lesson to take to heart. Even in his late years, he still has a real appetite for learning. He believes he is educable, not all-knowing.

That, in our view, is one good thing to know about our President.