An imperative change whose time has come

EDITORIAL

This year, the Philippine Congress and the Executive Department should not pass up the opportunity to approve once and for all the enabling law and the requisite budget that will commence the formal implementation of the country’s first-ever national identification system for all citizens.

The stage is set for this historic development, as traditional opposition to a unified ID for all Filipinos has been overcome in the debating halls of Congress. Pragmatism and good sense have prevailed over the naysayers.

Both houses of Congress have passed their respective versions of the proposed legislation.

On September 8, 2017, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading

House Bill 6221, which seeks to establish the identification system.

This month, the Senate is all set to approve its version of the legislation.

Reconciliation of the chambers’ versions by a bicameral committee will follow. All indications point to the signing of the Republic Act in May by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Equally significant, the administration, through the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and the Department of Finance, has submitted for inclusion in the 2018 national budget a P25 billion allocation to the implementation of the identification system.

The enabling act, also known as the “Filipino Identification System (FIS)” will provide for the establishment of a National Identification Database System, or the Filipino Identification System (FilSys).

Long staunch opponents of any effort to establish a national identification system – the militant Left, and their party-list representatives in Congress – spearheaded the effort to block the legislation. They cited, among other grounds, the possible use of the ID in the government’s war on drugs and the transformation of the country into a police state.

These arguments fell by the wayside as proponents and supporters of the legislation argued persuasively that the FIS would make all Filipino citizens responsible for their well-being and accountable for their actions.

Bill sponsors argued tellingly that the Philippines is one of only nine countries in the world that remain without a national identification system.

Casting aside this dubious distinction and institutionalizing a national Identification System is clearly legislative action that has come for our country. The very idea that over one hundred million people of this nation remain unidentified and undocumented is oppressive and unacceptable.

According to the Finance department, the government is set to allot P2 billion for the rollout this year of the FIS and 105 million Filipinos will benefit from the system by 2020.

This is a worthy goal and deserves overwhelming public support. The FIS is a progressive, economic and social tool to identify all Filipino citizens. Representative and former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo said the establishment of a unified identification system would enhance the integrity and reliability of government-issued identification cards in private transactions and prevent the violation of laws.

Under the legislation, every Filipino, upon reaching the age of 18, will have to register to receive a non-transferable Filipino ID Card with a CRN that will be valid for life.

CRN, or the Common Reference Number, refers to the unique and permanent identification number specifically issued to an individual upon successful enrollment into the CRN Registry administered by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

This year, the government will commence registration for the cards, while continuing to study what would be the best and fastest way to deliver the ID cards to their rightful owners.

According to the government’s plan, the IDs will be distributed based on need. Senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) will be served first. Then, the 5.2 million poorest households in the country will get priority attention. The ID will be used as a basis for social welfare, so that the government will know how it can easily deliver public services.

The PSA will issue the ID cards, while the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) will provide oversight functions.

No government agency is perhaps more capable, professionally and technically, than the PSA to handle effectively the enormous challenge of implementing the Filipino Identification System.

The nation awaits with anticipation this dramatic change in their individual and collective life.