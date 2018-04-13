An indie director is fuming mad

Is it true that an indie director (ID) is hunting a transgender who pulled one over him? When ID held a special screening of his latest movie, he invited one of his lead actors from an Asian country. The foreign actor (FA) is quite a looker and naturally got the attention of the audience.

At the after-party, the FA and the transgender became inseparable. They were seen talking and drinking wine together while ID was busy attending to other guests.

FA reportedly made a pass at the transgender who was just thrilled with the prospect of ending up in bed with the actor. The two had one drink too many and the transgender got what she wanted to the consternation of ID when he learned what happened.

The two haven’t crossed paths since then but sparks are bound to fly when they bump into each other.