An indispensable business asset

MUCH of the growth of business involves credit—extending it or borrowing against it.

In the Philippines, an association was formed in April of 1932 to focus on this very process: the exchange of credit information for sound credit decisions. That industry association is now known as the Credit Management Association of the Philippines or CMAP.

CMAP’s mission is to be the repository and medium for the exchange of reliable and credible credit information.

The association promotes the active and voluntary interchange of credit information among members. It gathers data from members and from other sources of legitimate credit information and organizes the data especially assets and liabilities for an easy reference relevant to members’ business decision making.

Creditworthiness

CMAP lists court cases across the Philippines focused on Republic Act #22 (Batas Pambansa Bilang 22), an act penalizing the making or drawing and issuance of a check without sufficient funds or credit and for other purposes.

In general, the cases involve estafa or criminal deception, fraud, or dishonest dealing. The gamut of offenses includes illegal foreclosure, recruitment, ejectment, replevin or seizing of goods, unlawful detainer, falsification of public documents, swindling.

CMAP maintains a compilation of issued checks dishonored by drawee banks, past due accounts, as well as those already endorsed to lawyers for collection from among its members.

In essence, the CMAP repository presents business assets and liabilities, showing yes, who’s got good credit–those with creditworthiness as they measure up to the five C’s of credit: character, capacity, capital, collateral, and conditions.

Continuing education opportunities

As an industry association, CMAP serves as a resource for knowledge, research expertise, and discipline in credit management. The association provides continuing education opportunities for the men and women in the credit and collection and related disciplines to make them responsive to the economic and financial needs of the country.

CMAP hosts a yearly credit congress and participates in the celebration of the National Credit Consciousness Week.

CMAP leads the National Credit Congress for 2018—the 37thyear the association serves as host.

Centered on the theme “Raising the Bar, Breaking Boundaries for a Better Business Environment,” the Congress has a lineup of powerful speakers: Deputy Governor Diwa Gunigundo of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Roberto Tan, president of the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation; Dr. Jaime Aristotle, founder and managing director of Alip Center for Agriculture and Rural Development Mutually Reinforcing Institutions; Eliseo Rio, officer-in-charge of the Department of Information and Communications Technology; and and Ma. Alegria Sibal-Limjoco, president of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

CMAP counts more than 400 member companies from the banking, financing, services, trading, manufacturing and insurance sectors of Philippines business. CMAP now also has chapters in Cebu (for the Visayas) and Davao (for Mindanao), and will be establishing others in Baguio (for North Luzon) and San Pablo (for South Luzon).

The association is reaching out to small businesses and medium-scale enterprises, even as it expands globally. Last year, it partnered with the China Council for the Promotion of Business Development for cross-border information exchange.

Today’s members of the Board and officers of CMAP are illustrious key players in the industry: Luis Arriola of St. Jude Media Organization, president; Arnaldo Bacabac Jr. of Orix Metro Leasing and Finance Corporation, vice-president; Theresa Clara De Leon of Bahay Financial Services, secretary; Cristina Maulion of Directories Philippines Corporation, assistant secretary; Rolinda Maneja of Puregold Finance, treasurer; Gilbert Benedicto of Unicapital Finance and Investments, assistant treasurer; Niel Binalla of John Clemens Consultants, Ex-Officio; and Efren Collado of Maybank Philippines, Jennifer Tan of Neltex Development Company, Jezreel Pimentel of China Bank Savings, Melinda Alvarez of Phinma Property Holdings, directors.

On its 86th year, CMAP remains an indispensable asset of the Philippine economy—strengthening businesses with the power of credit.

Happy Anniversary, CMAP!