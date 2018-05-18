An ode to old Hollywood

A classy look one could pull off for any occasion is the old Hollywood makeup. This was the go-to look for actresses right about when colored films started in production back in the early 1900s.

Old school Hollywood glam makeup is characterized by putting emphasis on eyes, heavy contour and a bold red lip. This was because of the desire to create registry on camera despite films being in black and white. When shooting in black and white, contrasts and textures are more important rather than the concept of color.

Contours were heavier, gloss was used for the eyelids to create a bounce off the light, eyeliner and eyeshadow were used to emphasize the eyes and a bold color helped make the lips pop even in shades of gray on camera. During the advent of colored films, this was carried over, putting greater emphasis on the eyes and the lips.

So I explored a way of translating this look for everyday wear, instead of for just shooting in black and white.

My take on old Hollywood makeup puts focus on the eyes and the lips.

Step 1

Start off with your base makeup — foundation in your shade, concealer for the areas that you need help with, and powder to set with.

Step 2

Add in the contour for your cheeks and your noseline, as well as along your jawline to create emphasis on your face. Don’t be afraid to go a bit on the heavier than usual side with this. It’s because for the look, you end up picking a very neutral blush to balance out the bold lip and dramatic eyes. Top your cheeks off with a light blush in a color to enhance your natural flush. Sweep some highlighter over the blush.

Step 3

Draw in your brows. For this look, I just emphasized the usual shape of my brows. I’m currently growing out my brows to reshape them so I applied brow mascara first and then filled out the gaps.

Step 4

For my lids, instead of using gloss I went for shimmer. Gloss is tricky to use in our weather, but if the point is to help reflect light, a shimmery eyeshadow in a neutral color also works. Sweep it across your lid all the way to the brow bone. Then you add a dark color along the corners of the top and bottom of your lid just to help bring out your eyes.

Step 5

Apply a thick eyeliner along the top and outer corners. Smudge it out and don’t be afraid to go crazy with it. Layer on the mascara thickly also. If you have falsies, that would help to enhance your lashes.

Step 6

Finish the look with a bold red lip.

Final look

And this is how the makeup registers in black and white. Which completes the old Hollywood look vibe.