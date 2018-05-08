An officer and a gentleman heads Marina

I joined the courtesy call of the Movement for Maritime Philippines (MMP) on then Administrator-designate of the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) last week, retired General Rey Leonardo Guerrero. I say designate because as he warmly ushered us into his office he also quickly said his official appointment has not been issued yet, an information the MMP team knew even before we made the request to seek an audience with him. What was clear to us at the time of the dialogue was his good appreciation of the importance of the maritime industry to the Philippines. We figured he has been doing his assignment trying to learn about the industry and the institution he was asked to lead.

This is not the first time Marina will have a military officer as Administrator. I had the good fortune of working with Marina administrators with military background when I was still with the agency. Col. Generoso Tanseco the first Administrator of Marina provided the leadership to the newly created agency that aimed to integrate the various maritime sectors. He mobilized a team of technocrats who tried to bring into fruition the objectives and purposes for which Marina was created. During the time that Col.Tanseco was Marina Administrator, the Philippines promoted the country’s ship registry that consequently raised the marketability of Filipino seafarers.

Then came Capt. Victorino Basco who ardently advocated to make the Philippines a global shipbuilding player. He believed that the Philippines possesses all the rudiments of a great shipbuilding nation in terms of geographic configuration to host world-class shipyards, and the human capital who has the aptitude to learn skills including technical and managerial know-how required in building ships. As then administrator of Marina, Capt. Basco considered Marina as the principal institutional structure which could help drive that one vision of making the Philippines a major builder of merchant ships.

The most striking recollection I had of Admiral Pio Garrido was his unyielding stance on the matter of implementing the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW Convention) which he believed is within the mandate of Marina, crew competence being a crucial component of maritime safety. He refused to give in to the call of the other government agencies including the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE), the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) and the Philippine Regulations Commission (PRC) for Marina to abandon its claim to the STCW functions.

Although Marina eventually relinquished the STCW functions to these labor-focused agencies, Admiral Garrido made sure it was not during his watch that this should happen – as they say he was the last to make a stand until the functions were transferred to DoLE which the latter exercised through the Maritime Training Council (MTC).

Meeting Gen. Guerrero during the audience he granted to the MMP evoked an instant recall of the military officers who once led Marina. As I briefly reiterated, their visions then, with their respective priority agenda, resonate across the maritime industry until now. MMP launched a process by which integration of the various maritime sectors could be realized (Tanseco’s agenda); shipbuilding is being pursued and promoted as one industry in which the Philippines has comparative advantage vis-à-vis the other major shipbuilding countries (Basco’s dream); and finally, government realized it is Marina that should implement the STCW Convention (Garrido’s fight).

The decision to put a military officer in Marina at this point in time is unexpected but which I consider most welcome based on my few recollections of how former Marina administrators who served in the military did well in leading the agency. It may be too early to make conclusions on Gen. Guerrero’s ability to lead Marina but here is a man who openly accepts he is trying to learn this industry – no haughty declarations only an expression of willingness to listen and work with stakeholders. To him rest the unenviable task of firming up what the above-cited former administrators have initiated and which up to now remain the clamour of the industry. And one can sense he is undaunted of the task ahead, what with his policy and strategic planning orientation that Marina urgently needs.

By the time the MMP left the Marinapremises that day, Malacañang released the news that President Duterte signed the appointment of Marina Administrator Guerrero. Congratulations, sir.