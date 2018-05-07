An open letter from Gary V. before his open heart surgery

Wife Angeli Pangilinan says emergency procedure was successful

Just after midnight Sunday, OPM icon Gary Valenciano’s publicist Chuck Gomez posted an open letter on Facebook revealing that the 53-year-old singer underwent an emergency open-heart surgery on May 6. Written by Valenciano himself the night before the procedure, the multi-awarded artist who has been living with diabetes for almost four decades, revealed how he suddenly “felt a sensation [he had]never felt before” after his dance performance with son Gabriel at his 35th anniversary concert in April.

A battery of tests followed until his doctors determined the need for the emergency surgery. Valenciano details his ordeal in the open letter to make sure the public is informed only of the facts surrounding his condition, with his wife Angeli Pangilinan subsequently releasing the following statement:

“As of today, May 6, at 7:30 pm, Gary’s heart surgery was successful. Paolo, Gab, Kiana and I visited him at the coronary recovery room and doctors have said he is doing very well. In behalf of our family, I request for prayers for my husband’s speedy recovery.”

Below is beloved singer’s letter printed verbatim as sent to The Manila Times Entertainment:

“Two weeks ago, I celebrated my 35th anniversary in entertainment with a dance performance with my son, Gabriel, and a beloved team that’s second family to me.

“To some, it may have looked like routine movements for my songs from yesteryears, but that performance is one I won’t ever forget. My life from that point would never be the same.

“After that dance, I felt a sensation I’d never felt before—not even during the times I would push myself, riding my mountain bike on the trails for extended periods of time—I felt tightness and pain in my chest.

“Upon consulting my doctor, he advised me to go through tests immediately. I want to share the results of my tests with you.

“Friends–the good news? I have a good, strong heart. The doctors are amazed. My heart and all its blood vessels, with the exception of one, are miraculously in excellent condition. Surprising after 39 years of Type 1 Diabetes. The tough news? The one exception—the main valve, my left anterior descending artery (LAD) is 95 percent blocked and now has very thin walls, because of diabetes.

“I now lie here on a hospital bed because I need a bypass immediately. I apologize to my ‘ASAP,’ ‘Your Face Sounds Familiar’, and ‘Showtime’ families and fans, the companies and organizations I am scheduled to do shows for; the students from various universities I am so excited to meet… I was especially looking forward to ‘Unstoppable,’ Darren Espanto’s concert. I need to excuse myself from all these commitments until I fully recover from the bypass surgery.

“My dearest friends, I know this may come as a surprise to a number of you. Some of you have seen me on my posts on Instagram and Twitter, looking and sounding quite active.

“Being active has never been my problem. But I now often feel tired and sleepy, despite being fully rested. The chest pains were an alert and confirmed, thank God, that something was wrong. I’m thankful I didn’t wait too long to take the necessary tests.

“I thought it best to give you the details of my condition to prevent gossip and speculation that may be cause for worry and concern.

“Do not worry please, only pray—I have an expert team of gifted doctors, some of them have taken great care of me for many, many years now.

“I believe in my God who restores; my God who heals, and rescues, my God who is my strength… and my God who gives each of us a thousand 2nd chances.

“He has never let me down before and I truly believe, He isn’t going to make this the first time He won’t come and help during this, my hour of great need.

“I will do my best to keep you updated as the days go by. Should I remain silent, it’s probably only because I will be recuperating, getting better, and building up my strength.

“I know one day soon I will give my all on that stage again, perhaps in my spirit, even stronger than ever before. I believe this will be a story to tell people, and yes, it will be another one of God’s amazing faithful, merciful, gracious, and good ways. Let’s not worry, OK? Let’s just be prayerful.

“Allow me to share this passage. I hope this encourages you who may be undergoing the same situation with your hearts, both physically and emotionally. I love you all.

“‘And I will give you a new heart, and I will put a new spirit in you. I will take out your stony, stubborn heart and give you a tender, responsive heart.’ Ezekiel 36:26

“God bless us all.”