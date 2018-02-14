An urban manifesto

It’s an exciting week for architecture and the arts in Manila. It’s a week of celebrations and firsts, much of which can be found in the historic walled city of Intramuros. Last Friday was the vernissage for the first Manila Biennale.

If you’ve ever wanted to experience what art in its raw form and beauty could be like, I encourage you to go visit.

The next event, which I’m very proud to have directed, is Anthology Festival 2018.

The festival took place in Fort Santiago last Feb 9 to 11 and we had over a hundred speakers from all over the world join us. It featured lectures and dialogues, workshops and exhibits, as well as competitions and various installations.

Feb 11 was the closing night of Anthology Festival 2018, and this year we are closed the festival with the first ever MADE Anthology Architecture Awards. We had 30 amazing projects on display at the festival and an incredible jury made up of Chris Bosse of LAVA, Rogelio Caringal of the NCCA, Maria Rosario Estrada of the CCP, Guillermo Hisancha of the UAP, Ann Lau of Hayball, Chris Precht of PENDA, and H. Koon Wee of Skew Collaborative. The jury awarded the 2018 MADE Anthology Architecture Prize gifted by master sculptor Ramon Orlina. The award itself is an amazing piece that showcases Mr. Orlina’s roots in architecture and highlights his mastery of the medium with the clear optical glass piece carved to reveal internal spaces and chambers.

The theme of this year’s festival was Social Architecture and we at WTA Architecture and Design Studio are celebrating our 10th year by exhibiting and publishing our Social Architecture Manifesto. Below is an introductory excerpt that I hope you will enjoy.

“Why does architecture matter? Do we build for everyone when we create amazing destinations and grand institutions? Why do we constantly put up barriers and restrictions in the name of safety and security?

|Globalization and rapid urbanization has wrought about a whole new set of situations and problems that requires change in what we build. The rise of megacities, the ubiquity of smartphones and apps, increasing migration numbers, along with the spread of casual information through social media have all changed our daily lives.

Throughout history, architecture has been used symbolically to represent power and to exert control. This is apparent in the monumental scale of institutional buildings, such as religious structures and government offices. Architecture has also been used as a display of wealth for different cities and countries, as observed in royal palaces and theater houses. Though this has resulted in centuries, if not millennia, of awe-inspiring structures, this trend in architecture has also created a dissociation between the institutions and the people they serve. The “Bilbao” effect has encouraged the public sector to support and push for bigger and splashier buildings that capture the headlines and our collective attention. This focuses the vast majority of development efforts on the visible and empowered. It neglects the underbelly of society who require public services and facilities the most.

Social Architecture in its various forms strives to end this friction and loss of connection by breaking down the institutions, ushering them towards the people—it creates with communities in mind. It is architecture with a social purpose that takes on a scale that is often overlooked by urban planning and politics. It focuses on connecting with people on the ground, engaging the streetscape and activating public spaces.

We believe that in the pursuit of social architecture, there is room to investigate this stream of thought. How would architecture be different if it were done without pre-existing bias and tendencies? What would be the strengths and weaknesses of such a philosophy? Is architecture better served by the pursuit of individual identity or social cohesion?

We seek to identify the opportunities where we can apply our ideas and change how our institutional infrastructure is built. Social architecture proposes to create a network of localized institutions that are inclusive and barrier-free. Through our own projects, we have abstracted three main aspects. These are: engagement, inclusiveness, and locality. All of which, when successfully achieved, creates architecture that operates in the manner of discovery and exploration, and promotes qualities for a gentle and harmonious pace for societal development.”

Our hopes in establishing this festival is to create awareness about architecture and design in the Philippines. As we continue to build more and further develop our country, architecture and its application will become increasingly important for everyone’s day to day lives. We hope you can come join us this weekend and find out more about Social Architecture and the vibrant Philippine architecture and design community.

Full disclosure, I am the curator for Anthology Festival 2018. The festival is a partnership with the Metrobank Foundation, Omni Electrical and Lighting, Boysen Paints, Tosot Philippines, and Rapidsteel Builders. You can learn more about the festival through their Facebook page or at www.anthologyfest.org.

