Anak Mindanao spearheads celebration of Muslim culture

Party List organization Anak Mindanao (AMIN), composed of the marginalized sectors of the three peoples of Mindanao – the Moro, Lumad and Christians settlers – has spearheaded a celebration of Muslim history and culture through a traveling exhibition.

Launched at SM Aura Premier, “The Muslims of the Philippines: History and Culture” exhibit drew admiration from guests and mallgoers as they had a rare glimpse of Muslim life and traditions in its strong visual display bringing together current research and interpretation by many scholars.

During the launch, the atrium of the mall was transformed into a museum of traditional Muslim attires, weaves, and artifacts that speak and represent Muslim’s rich heritage and way of life.

The Art and Culture Montage featured traditional and contemporary versions of attire worn by Maguindanao, Maranao, Tausug women, as well as the Takan (a Sama-speaking community).

Artifacts included the Sarimanok, the legendary bird of the Maranao; Panolong, a wing like design of a vernacular house in Maranao; and musical instruments like the gabbang, a Muslim bamboo xylophone and dabakan, a single-headed drum.

Another highlight of the event was the musical performance of Aga Mayo Butocan Kanapia Kalanduyan and Kinsu Dalgan as they played “Binalig,” a traditional style in the kulintang tradition of the Maguindanaoan.

AMIN Representative Sitti Djalia Turabin Hataman in partnership with the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and SM welcomed members of the diplomatic corps led by US Ambassador Sung Kim, Singaporean Ambassador Kok Li Peng, Netherlands Ambassador Marion Derckx and Vietnamese Ambassador Tuan.

Other members of the diplomatic corps who graced the event were US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Michael and Eloisa Klecheski, Royal Thai Embassy First Secretary Rathanand Vichaidit and Minister Counsellor Rachaphum Viengsima, and Instituto Cervantes Manila Director Carlos Madrid.

Also present were art lovers Jaime Laya and Patricia Araneta as well as members of the Muslim community that included Princess Jacel Kiram of the Sultanate of Sulu and North Borneo, Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC) Commissioner Maisara Dandamun-Latip, Convenor of Mindanao Solidarity Network Sr. Maria Arnol Noel, National Commission on Muslim Filipino Commissioner Jamel Dinil, and action star Robin Padilla.