Analysts expect sideways movement

THE stock market is expected to trade sideways this week over the lack of catalysts that could spur buying, analysts said over the weekend.

Their views, however, were aired before Sunday’s announcement that the United States and China had agreed not to engage in a trade war – a concern that has kept global markets on edge.

Wall Street had ended down on Friday as the trade talks remained uncertain, spurring losses in Europe and—prior to Sunday’s news—possibly affecting Asian markets as the trading week starts.

While most Asian markets rose on Friday, the bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) dipped 0.28 percent or 21.84 points to end at 7,672.28, while the broader All Shares shed 0.30 percent or 13.80 points to finish at 4,664.94.

Factors said to have affected Asian markets included worries over a US-China trade war and increased borrowing costs if the US Federal Reserve accelerates the pace of rate hikes.

Foreign selling particularly drove the PSEi’s direction last week, with Friday’s trading resulting in foreign funds buying P1.7 billion worth of issues and selling P2.4 billion.

“We may see the market to remain sideways, hover around the 7,600 level,” First Grade Finance, Inc. Managing Director Astro del Castillo said.

Eagle Equities, Inc. Research Head Chris Mangun echoed the view, saying: “As we go into the new trading week, based on the market sentiment the index will continue to trade within this congestion area between the strong support at 7,500 and the resistance at 7,830.”

However, “A break of 8,000 will confirm a trend reversal which will bring investors back into this market,” Mangun said.