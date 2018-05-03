Anatomy of Kuwait fiasco

First word

IN reply to a media question about a reported shouting incident with Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd over the Kuwait fiasco, Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano replied with his usual smugness: “We’re not blaming anyone because we don’t think we did anything wrong.”

With respect to Kuwait’s protest against the Philippine embassy-led extraction of domestic helpers from their employers in Kuwait and the subsequent expulsion of the Philippine ambassador to Kuwait, Cayetano said flatly: “It is all just a misunderstanding.”

Nothing wrong, just a misunderstanding. It is as if no fiasco and diplomatic row has happened. Underneath the smugness, however, there is an earthquake churning that could shake up the entire Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and snuff out Cayetano’s impersonation of a diplomat. Career members of the country’s foreign service have written President Duterte to demand the resignation of Cayetano and his key appointees in the DFA for gross incompetence that caused the diplomatic standoff with Kuwait.

In the international community, the Kuwait fiasco is overwhelmingly perceived as ineptitude in Philippine foreign policy.

Dilettantism and amateurism

The problem has been studied by diplomatic historians and students of statecraft. At least we will not be starting from scratch.

The great US diplomat and diplomatic historian George Kennan, identified the malady first when he warned in a lecture at Princeton University in the 1950s that America foreign policy in the post-war era was relying “almost exclusively on diplomacy by dilettantism.”

Almost at the same time, the political philosopher and pundit Walter Lippmann raised the alarm about the “the dangerous amateurs in US diplomacy” through his column “Today and Tomorrow.”

Both Kennan and Lippmann were troubled by the lack of professionalism in US diplomacy in that early stage of US global power and pre-eminence after World War 2. They saw perils to American national interest if dilettantism and amateurism would become the face of US diplomacy.

Elaborating on his point about dilettantism, Kennan wrote in the lecture entitled “Diplomacy in the Modern World”: “A good deal of trouble seems to have stemmed from the extent to which the executive has felt itself beholden to short-term trends of public opinion in the country and from what we might call the erratic and subjective nature of public reaction to foreign policy questions.

“As one who has occupied himself professionally with foreign affairs for a quarter of a century, I cannot refrain from saying that I firmly believe that we could make much more effective use of the principle of professionalism in the conduct of foreign policy; that we could, if we wished, develop a corps of professional officers superior to anything that exists or ever has existed in this field; and that by treating these men with respect and drawing on their insight and experience, we could help ourselves considerably.”

Demand for Cayetano’s ouster

Fast forward to year 2018 in the Philippines. Strangely, Kennan’s and Lippmann’s warnings have emerged in a big way in the bosom of Philippine foreign policy. This is taking place ironically at a time when the country under President Rodrigo Duterte is attaining sustained high economic growth and making headway in its bold program for sweeping infrastructure development.

The complaining DFA career officials did not refer to the Union of Foreign Service Officers (Unifors) as the organization behind their letter. DFA officials only learned that the letter was sent to the President.

In a report after obtaining a copy of the letter, the Star quoted the career officers as saying the following:

1. “The diplomatic row between the Philippines and Kuwait has unmasked the gross incompetence of DFA Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano and his top aides who are now a liability to the Duterte administration.”

2. They pointed out that the President is the chief architect of Philippine foreign policy and engages in high stakes diplomacy with the Secretary of Foreign Affairs bridging the gap with the international community.

3. The officials said: “Having no vision on foreign policy, Cayetano and his top aides miscalculated Kuwaiti reaction to the controversial rescue missions of distressed Filipino housemaids. This blunder resulted in the expulsion of our Ambassador to Kuwait, Renato Villa.”

4. The career officers then called for the resignation of Cayetano and his appointees in the foreign service “to spare the Philippines from further diplomatic embarrassments.”

5. “Cayetano’s amateurism and inexperience threaten to jeopardize the welfare of 230,000 Filipino workers in Kuwait,” they said.

6. They believe that the Kuwaitis will not resume talks with the Philippines “as long as Cayetano is the DFA secretary.”

The career officers made specific mention of Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola, a non-career official, as a “liability” to the Duterte administration.

Prior to her appointment to the DFA, Arriola had no experience whatsoever in dealing with Filipino migrant workers, they said. The officials said Arriola’s only visible qualification was her close ties with Cayetano.

“Yet Arriola was the one who authorized the dispatch of rapid response teams (RRT) to Kuwait whose marching orders were to conduct more rescues of distressed Filipino housemaids, take videos of the rescue and upload them on Facebook for the whole world to see,” they said.

The career officers also claimed that Arriola had flunked the Foreign Service Officers (FSO) examination.

The officials said the dispatch of rapid response teams to rescue Filipino workers in Kuwait was ill-advised, explaining that the RRT was devised for and applied only in war-torn countries with no functioning government.

“Derisively referred to as ‘special forces’ by Filipino expats in Kuwait, Arriola’s RRT brought havoc to Philippine-Kuwait ties,” the letter said. It was the main reason cited by the Kuwaitis for the expulsion of Ambassador Villa.

Villa himself has no background or training in the foreign service. He was appointed ambassador in 2015 by then President Benigno Aquino 3rd.

If Villa has no training in the foreign service and no experience as a diplomat, Cayetano has even less.

Cayetano’s chief credential for the foreign service is perhaps the fact that he is half-foreign, being half-American. He actually opted to become an American citizen when he reached the age of 21.

Cayetano is principally a lawyer by training and a politician by occupation.

The former US presidential candidate and ambassador to the United Nations, Adlai Stevenson, once wittily related a politician to a statesman. He said: “A politician is a statesman who approaches every question with an open mouth.”

Cayetano fits that characterization to a T.

A total liability

Ambassador Teddy Boy Locsin, our man at the UN, sends word that the UN Security Council is taking up the matter of the Philippine embassy video spread in social media by Cayetano’s social media team to insult and humiliate Kuwait.

The Kuwaitis are moving fast. They have met with the Council of Gulf States. They have talked with the Saudis. They went to the UN Security Council, which has sent a team to Kuwait. They are really pissed off, says Teddy Boy.

Kuwait has many friends in the Council, but so do we. It’s very iffy whether the council will really take up the issue. But most members are not happy with what our embassy did in Kuwait.

The video posted by social media is irrefutable proof of interference and violation of Kuwaiti law as well as international law. We have no defense.

Kuwait officially holds Manila responsible for the diplomatic standoff. It is looking at the possibility of reducing the Philippine embassy staff in Kuwait. But they are not looking to sever relations with the Philippines.

Many friends abroad are disappointed that this fiasco has happened under Duterte, when he seemed to be doing well. They don’t understand why DU30 allowed the DFA to humiliate Kuwait.

All this comes down to Cayetano; he is accountable. As far as the Arabs are concerned, Cayetano’s credibility with them has dropped to zero. Whether the UN Security Council sanctions the Philippines or not, Cayetano has become a total liability for the republic.

He should revert to being an American.

