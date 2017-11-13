ANC jumptarts new motoring show ‘REV’

ANC, ABS-CBN’s all-news channel, has launched an all-new motoring program called “REV” that will give a dynamic view in the world of four-wheel motoring, from the latest in the automotive industry to improving driving skills, as well as car care advice. It will also feature prominent figures from the motoring industry, and vehicle reviews.

Lifestyle news anchor Paolo Abreratook the reins as the host of the launch event last week, along with other personalities from the motoring industry, such as JP Tuason of the Tuason Racing School fame, and musician and writer Manskee Nascimento. Tuason will give tips on improving driving skills, on and off the racetrack in his own segment, while Nascimento will share advice on how to take care of the viewers’ cars, from a short trip to the grocery to a long haul out of town.

“This is the first motoring themed program that I’ve done. I’m an avid motorcyclist, and my love for cars is a hop, skip and a jump away from two wheels to four wheels. I also have a great appreciation for cars which led me to host this program”, Abrera told Fast Times.

Alongside the three main hosts, Angie King of Car Porn Racing has a segment in the show that will feature modified cars and provide tips on modifying a car. Two of the best-known modified cars from King’s garage – the RWB Victoria (a heavily modified 993 generation Porsche 911) and a heavily modified Chevrolet Corvette C6 called the Black Manta – were featured in the launch event.

The show goes live every Friday at 8 p.m. Philippine Time.

Abrera stepping into world of four wheels

Abrera told Fast Times he enjoyed working with the REV team and has learned more about the automotive world.

“It was a great experience working with the automotive greats and the know-hows in the industry, and I’m looking to learn more from them, alongside the audience who watch our program,” Abrera added.

He added motorists today are witnessing a new future for the automotive industry, or they are experiencing the best of both worlds, appreciating both the internal combustion engine and the emergence of the electric motor.

“We’re at the crossroads right now [in the automotive world], and a big change is about to happen. We are celebrating a new romance with the combustion engine, the kind of visceral attraction between man and machine – gas guzzling, rubber-burning machines. At the same time, we’re in a crossroad where we’re edging more and more on ecologically-sound vehicles that are smarter and cleaner like those electric vehicles, and we’re enjoying the best of both worlds. That’s where I wanted to explore,” Abrera added.